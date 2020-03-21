When Gov. Jim Justice ordered all West Virginia schools to close to stem the spread of the coronavirus, he didn't shutter private or nonprofit day cares.
In fact, his officials have advocated just the opposite.
“We have actually asked people to try to keep day cares open," State Health Officer Dr. Cathy Slemp said at a news conference Thursday.
"It's a really critical piece," she said. "Several organizations are starting to work with health care centers to really support child care for our health care workers, and that's a really important piece of maintaining our health care workforce ... and other essential personnel so they can have child care that is safe and effective while they can get their job done."
Previously, she also said, "Child care centers are smaller groupings of children than schools are. We also know that children are not as affected by this."
But even young children, not to mention staff members, can be carriers of the highly contagious virus. And as of Saturday afternoon, Justice hadn't limited these day cares to just serving essential workers.
Tamra Lee, owner of two day cares in Charleston, said, “It's just unfortunate that child care centers are almost the least-possible business to practice social distancing because we deal with babies."
Her day cares currently aren't allowing children to enter without temperature checks and a parent answering a set of questions, including whether anyone in the family traveled out of state in the past two weeks. A high temperature or a "yes" to any of the questions means no entry.
Even with this, Lee is encouraging parents to keep their children home if possible.
“We change diapers, we hug, we rock, you know, we touch," Lee said. "We're doing the best we can to provide care and encouraging parents to take it seriously -- and keep your kids home."
She provided a document showing that the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources was now allowing day cares to continue receiving government funding even when the children who qualify the day care for the funding stay home.
Asked for its guidance regarding day cares, the DHHR provided only one page. It's from DHHR's Bureau for Public Health, which Slemp is commissioner of, and it provides just a few broad recommendations, like disinfecting toys.
"Any health concerns are best addressed by that [day care] program’s local health department and protocols established for reporting illnesses," DHHR spokeswoman Sharon Vealey wrote in an email. "It is up to the owner/director of the program to determine what is best for the families and children enrolled."
Several other states that have shut down schools have also left open day cares.
Politico reported day cares are allowed to operate in California even in the six San Francisco Bay-area counties originally under a shelter-in-place order, and the state of California is encouraging closed schools to use their facilities for "pop-up" child care.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown issued last week an executive order extending the closure of public schools. But that order said the schools would have to provide child care for children of first responders, emergency workers and health care workers in order to keep getting state school funding during the closure.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker has ordered all of his state's child care programs to close by Sunday night -- with the exception that the state will allow some child care providers to serve only "vulnerable children and the children of families who are required to work to maintain the health, safety and welfare."
Justice's decision to shut down public schools closed public prekindergarten programs across the state, temporarily eliminating the statewide free preschool that's open to 3-year-olds with special needs, plus all 4-year-olds.
But private facilities, funded partly by public subsidies for parents, continue to operate.
In Charleston, home to many state employees and medical workers, some remain open, although several day care administrators interviewed said they had reduced enrollments.
The YMCA of Kanawha Valley's day cares are closed. And the YWCA Mel Wolf Child Development Center, which normally has 80-85 children, will be closing Monday, Jennifer Goddard said.
“We were one of the last ones standing really," said Goddard, chief program officer for YWCA Charleston. "We consulted a lot of people and didn't take it lightly and just feel it's the right thing to do for our families and our staff. And we have a lot of grandfamilies, people who are raising their grandchildren."
Older people are more at risk of dying from the virus.
Goddard said the YWCA made the decision after gradually seeing the number of families using the center drop to less than half of what's usual.
"We've seen a dramatic decrease because of people being unable to work due to the shutdowns because of the virus,” Goddard said.
All of the state's Catholic Diocese day cares and preschools, like the Sacred Heart Early Learning Center in downtown Charleston, have closed, Diocese spokesman Tim Bishop said.
The Bible Center School's preschool shut down alongside the rest of that private school last week, when Justice ordered public schools to close, director Machelle Huffman said. She said the roughly 95-student preschool is reevaluating the closure decision weekly.
Lee owns West Virginia Early Learning Academy at the state Capitol, which was called the Public Employees Day Care before she took over. She also owns another day care, Discovery Kingdom, next to Piedmont Elementary on Charleston's East End.
She's kept both of them open, but Lee is asking parents to only use them as a last resort.
“We want to provide child care to people who have no alternative method and have to work," she said. "But we want to first look at safety, so we're asking parents first to stay home."
Discovery Kingdom usually has 80-90 children, she said, but it's down to about 20. There were only two babies in the infant room and five children in the 2-year-old room early last week, she said.
Tasha Ingram, director of the Early Learning Academy at the Capitol, said it usually has about 54, but that's down to around 20, too.
Lee said her day cares are preserving "bubbles" where a few children are just with one teacher all day. Cooks stop at the threshold of classrooms to provide meals, and toys are placed in buckets in the hallway for cleaning, she said.
Lee said two staff members who would normally be teaching are increasing cleanliness. She said that's partly to give them work hours.