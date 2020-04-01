West Virginia schools will remain closed at least through April 30, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday.
“In following the president’s lead of closure until the end of April, there is some uncertainty with our April 20 date,” Justice said.
President Donald Trump said this week he will extend guidelines to maintain social distancing because of the coronavirus to April 30, rather than trying to reopen the country by Easter (April 12), as he earlier suggested.
This is the second time Justice has extended the statewide school closure. He originally ordered schools shuttered from March 16-27. Last week, he announced that closure would be extended by a further three weeks, to April 20.
At a Wednesday news conference, he added the roughly two-week closure extension.
Now, children are scheduled to return to classrooms on May 1, a Friday.
The governor suggested that county systems not extend their school year to make up for face-to-face class days lost to the coronavirus shutdown. Counties have been providing distance education, but it is beset with obstacles.
Not taking into account calendar extensions that might occur from days missed for other reasons, such as snow days, West Virginia public school students won’t have much school left, even if they return on May 1.
“I think, if we were only to be able to go back to school for two or three weeks, it would give a great opportunity of closure,” Justice said. “It would give a great opportunity to give instruction for the summer, so many different things for our kids and our teachers. It would still be very beneficial to have the opportunity to go back, and I’m very hopeful that we’re going to be able to do that.”
In Kanawha County, the last day of classes for every school except Piedmont Elementary, which is on a year-round calendar, is May 26.
Cabell and Monongalia counties get out even earlier, on May 22. Putnam County wraps up June 3. Berkeley County, second only to Kanawha in student population, ends May 29.
Justice said the planned last day for any county is currently June 6. He said he moved May’s primary election to June 9 because it’s the first Tuesday after they all shut down.
Schools often are used as polling places.