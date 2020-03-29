An elderly Marion County woman’s death was the first West Virginia connected to COVID-19, state health officials said Sunday in a news release.
“I ask all West Virginians to join Cathy and I in praying for the family, friends, and loved ones of this individual,” Gov. Jim Justice said in an emailed statement. “It is truly a sad day in West Virginia.”
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources verified the case through the Marion County Health Department and United Hospital Center, the release said. The woman was 88. She was not identified.
“We extend our sincere condolences to this family,” Bill J. Crouch, cabinet secretary of DHHR, said in the statement.
As of Sunday evening, 124 West Virginians have tested positive for COVID-19 and 2,984 tested negative, according to DHHR. Negative tests returned from commercial lab services such as LabCorp are not included in that count.
Sundale Nursing Home, in Morgantown, is being called “ground zero” for the coronavirus in West Virginia. There, at least 28 residents and staffers at the facility have tested positive for the virus, according to previous DHHR reports.
On Friday, DHHR erroneously reported that a Sundale resident died from COVID-19. The man is alive, and the mistake spurred from a miscommunication between the nursing home and DHHR.
In Kanawha County, two more employees from the Judicial Annex Building tested positive Sunday for COVID-19, making a total of seven cases connected to the building, according to a news release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.
The Judicial Annex has already closed and been sanitized. Employees from the building are being asked to self isolate until at least April 6.
Resources for help with the new coronavirus as well as a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases in the state can be found at coronavirus.wv.gov