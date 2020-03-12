Green Day Hikes will take place at 10 West Virginia state parks and state forests this weekend, giving participants a healthy way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day while observing nature’s transition from the browns and grays of winter to the greenery of spring.
The hikes, led by park naturalists and superintendents, are free and range from less than 1 mile to up to 3 miles. Those hitting the Green Day trails are urged to dress for cool weather, bring water and wear green clothing items.
Those completing a Green Day Hike will be given a commemorative patch, featuring a white embroidered shamrock in a field of kelly green. Shamrocks are a variety of wood sorrel, five species of which can be found in shady, moist soil in forests across West Virginia.
While coronavirus concerns have led to the cancellation of many events involving large gatherings of people, state Public Health Officer Catherine Slemp on Thursday mentioned going on a hike as “a way to get together and do things” with friends and family.
Keeping a distance of 6 feet between hikers while on the trail or gathered at trailheads prior to hiking is recommended.
Green Day Hikes will be offered at:
- Kanawha State Forest, starting at 10 a.m. Saturday from the park’s headquarters/nature center building. “We’ll do a little nature interpretation along the trail,” said Superintendent Chris Bartley, hike leader. “There may be a spring bloom or two, but for the most part we’ll hike.”
- Chief Logan State Park, 10 a.m. Saturday, from the park’s museum/office building, led by park naturalist Lauren Cole. Hikers will look for the arrival of early flowers and tree buds during short stops along the trail.
- Holly River State Park, 11 a.m. Saturday from the Anderson Activity Building, led by Superintendent Doug Wiant. Hikers will look for different shades of green in grass, moss, flowers and other plants.
- Cass Scenic Railroad State Park, 1 p.m. Saturday from the Cass Visitor Center. Park Naturalist Kailey Price will lead hikers on a 3-mile walk along a flat, crushed gravel surface.
- Cacapon Resort State Park, 10 a.m. Saturday from the park’s nature center. Park Naturalist Valerie Chaney lead a 2.5-mile hike on Central Trail and Ziler Loop Trail. “We’ll focus on spring’s arrival and see what green is emerging along the streams and mountainsides,” she said. After a briefing at the nature center, participants will drive to Batt Picnic Area to begin their hike.
- North Bend State Park, 10 a.m. Saturday from North Bend Lodge, led by naturalist Maddy Shaffer. Hikers will look for new growth in a section of old growth forest.
- Pipestem Resort State Park, 12:45 p.m. Saturday, from McKeever Lodge, led by park naturalist Julie McQuade. After a group photo at the lodge, hikers will begin a 3-mile circuit of Long Branch Lake, expected to take about two hours.
- Tygart Lake State Park, 1 p.m. Saturday, from the camping area. Hikers will follow park naturalist Jacob Jackson on a 2-mile hike, involving some moderately strenuous terrain, along the new Bus Loop Trail.
- Twin Falls Resort State Park, noon and 4 p.m. Sunday, starting from the Falls Parking Area. Both hikes led by park naturalist Tammy Cooper.
- Blackwater Falls State Park, 11 a.m. Tuesday, starting from the Gentle Trail trailhead, and 10 a.m. March 21, starting from the stables parking area. Tuesday’s event will be an interpretive walk along Balsam Fir Trail, while the March 21 hike will follow Stemwinder Grade Trail and Red Spruce Riding Trail for a total distance of 2 miles. Park naturalist Paulita Cousin will lead both hikes.