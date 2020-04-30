Continuing to ease restrictions intended to limit the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday said he will replace a stay-at-home executive order with a safer-at-home directive beginning Monday in West Virginia.
“This disease is here today,” he said. “We’ve got to learn to live with it until we get a medicine that will take the disease out of our lives.”
Justice instituted the stay-at-home order, which directs West Virginians to remain in their homes and venture out only to address essential needs, on March 24.
It will be replaced with a directive that strongly encourages people to stay home unless performing essential activities. The change Monday coincides with Week Two reopenings permitted under Justice’s six-week plan to restart the state.
Among the businesses allowed to resume during Week Two are hair and nail salons, barbershops, outdoor seating at restaurants, and nonretail businesses with fewer than 10 employees. Church and funeral services also may resume, as long as they follow social distancing restrictions and sanitization requirements.
Additionally Thursday, Justice announced that thoroughbred racing at the state’s two horse tracks may resume, without spectators, on May 14.
On March 20, the West Virginia Racing Commission approved spectatorless thoroughbred racing, but the commission’s decision was overturned when the stay-at-home order specifically ordered racetracks closed.
Meanwhile, Justice said the state will “go slow” and “go smart” as it moves toward reopening businesses and activities that involve larger crowds, including movie theaters, concerts and sporting events, as well as restarting the state’s tourism industry.
Justice said he has had discussions with Tourism Commissioner Chelsea Ruby about reopening outdoor tourist activities, such as whitewater rafting and ATV trails, but he said he will heed concerns about attracting visitors from states with much higher infection rates.
Also Thursday:
• Dr. Clay Marsh, the state's COVID-19 czar, said West Virginia has reached a significant milestone in the past two days, as the number of people recovering from COVID-19 has exceeded the number of new cases reported for the first time during the pandemic.
Justice, who has been criticized for using cumulative totals of testing, rather than more recent test data in determining whether the rate of positives is below the 3% threshold set by the administration for proceeding with plans to reopen, noted that, for the past five days, the rate of positive tests has stayed below 3%, including three days below 2%.
• Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch announced that participants in West Virginia's low-income energy assistance program will receive a one-time $100 payment to cover energy expenses.
• National Guard Adj. Gen. James Hoyer said the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway distributed 1.7 million pounds of food in April.