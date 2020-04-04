If you’ve ever felt the strong, slow burn of a shot of West Virginia-made whiskey on the back of your throat, well, you might be able to imagine what industrial grade alcohol many times more powerful than that does to the microscopic virus wreaking so much havoc around the world right now.
“This coronavirus is surrounded by a fatty coat and that gives it some environmental stability, because being in the air, on the surface outside the body, is not a good environment for any virus,” said Dr. Steven Hatfill, a virologist.
“So this virus wears a coat of fats, lipids, and the alcohol dissolves that. And the environment degrades it really, really quickly once that coat is dissolved off — and that’s what the alcohol in the hand sanitizer does,” said Hatfill, a not-infrequent visitor to West Virginia and a self-described fan of the state. “It dissolves it off, and the virus falls apart.”
The hand sanitizer he’s talking about is now in production at Smooth Ambler Spirits in Greenbrier County.
“It turns out this recipe is a recipe that’s been around by the World Health Organization. They use this in time of crisis. It’s a pretty simple recipe,” said John Little, the company’s CEO and founder.
“It works because the overwhelming percentage of this is very high-proof ethyl alcohol ... like, 192-proof alcohol. Something you would never, ever drink,” he added.
It’s a simple recipe, but it’s not a simple process to get approval to produce and distribute a vastly different product — even in the midst of the global pandemic that product is designed to prevent.
The idea came from Pernod Ricard — the distillery’s parent company since 2017 — during a conversation between Tara Engel, the company’s vice president of public and national affairs, and a colleague roughly 21/2 weeks ago.
“We were talking about hand sanitizers and she’s like, ‘You know we can make that,’” Engel said.
“She said, ‘Well, we have a couple of government hurdles. And I said, ‘OK, what are they are? I’ll get those fixed.’”
They needed approval from the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, or TTB. They needed approval from the Food and Drug Administration. And they needed help with distribution, to ensure the product reached people in the hot spots and on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus.
Engel put in a call to Dr. Peter Navarro, assistant to the president and director of the White House’s Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy.
“He put me on speakerphone and started dialing all of these agencies,” Engel said. “I’ve been in politics and government relations since I was 20 years old, and I’ve never seen anything like this. It was incredible the speed with which it worked and how effective it was.”
Including Smooth Ambler, there are four local distilleries affiliated with Pernod Ricard in the United States. All four signed on to produce the high-grade hand sanitizer and distribute it — free of charge — to their local communities and treatment facilities.
The first batch — from Fort Smith, Arkansas — was shipped immediately to emergency workers in Albany, New York, determined to have the most critical need at that time.
Meanwhile, Smooth Ambler immediately ramped up its own operations.
“I checked with the state of West Virginia, I spoke with the commissioner of the ABC and he said, ‘Hey, here’s a couple of forms you need to fill out but let’s get going,’” Little said.
With blending tanks, storage tanks and bottling equipment already on hand, it was a question of sourcing some of the materials: the alcohol came from another Pernod facility; the IPA and glycerin came from a supply house.
“And then we actually had trouble getting hydrogen peroxide,” Little said. “We found someone in West Virginia who had pharmaceutical-grade hydrogen peroxide and drove and picked it up.”
By blending those ingredients, his team can crank out about 280 gallons of hand sanitizer in about an hour, plus bottling, labeling and packaging. Last week, his product was shipped to Arizona and Georgia. It’s also gone to area hospitals, the state police and residents.
“You’ve got to assume, if you’re in a high-infected area, all the money’s got virus on it. It can infect you and take over your cells,” Hatfill said. “So you touch a heavily contaminated surface that hasn’t been cleaned and you rub the corner of your eye — of course the virus is gonna stick to the water in your eye. Those tears drain through a little duct in the corner of your eye by your nose, and it drains into your nasal cavity. So within about 20 minutes of rubbing your eyes with a contaminated hand, you’ve got that virus in your airway.”
From your nose, the virus continues to your throat and down into your lungs, where it causes debilitating — even deadly — problems for some patients.
“The ability to quickly and efficiently clean your hands, sanitize them, is just vital,” he said.
Still, most people were caught off guard when they saw the price tag.
“It is a shock when people say, ‘How much do we owe you?’ and I say, ‘Nothing, it’s a donation.’ We’re donating every bit of it,” Little said. “People are floored.
“We’re in a position where we can do this and we have the support from a big company. And I’m proud that we’re able to do that. I think it’s the right thing to do. It’s kind of the way I think you should think of the world.”
Smooth Ambler will recognize a milestone moment on April 7.
“We’re coming up on our 10-year anniversary and we’re going to celebrate it in isolation, probably,” Little said.
They would ordinarily plan a special release or something like that. Little said there will be time for celebrating once the current threat has passed.
But first, there is work to be done with the help of a simple, life-saving recipe that turns a West Virginia distillery into a producer of hand sanitizer.
“I can’t tell you how major this is,” Hatfill said. “We’ve been perilously short, starting to run out, so it’s a huge boom for the whole country. You guys can be proud.”