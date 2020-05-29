West Virginia will allow “low-contact” outdoor sporting events, including Little League and youth soccer games, starting June 22, and will allow spectators, Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday.
But neither the governor nor his staff made clear how they would keep children and families safe from the coronavirus at games. Justice said the events would be held only with “absolute mandatory social distancing,” but his office didn’t release details on what the minimum requirements would be.
Jordan Damron, a Justice staffer, wrote in an email that guidance documents “are still being edited and reviewed and will be posted next week.”
Different leagues seem to be heading different directions regarding when they will resume training and practicing.
“Some of our community clubs have already said, ‘We’re not doing anything until the fall, we just aren’t,’ ” Dave Laraba, executive director of the West Virginia Soccer Association, said. “Some of our clubs are saying, ‘Hey, can we start yesterday?’ ”
Ernie Jones, administrator of West Virginia Little League District 3 — which includes Kanawha, Putnam and three other counties — said about half of the district’s 19 leagues won’t be making up their lost spring season during the summer.
Normally, the leagues — which each can include teams of different age levels, from 5 years old to the early teens — play a season from April to June and another from August through September.
The West Virginia Soccer Association governs a large majority of soccer outside of schools, including community programs and youth travel teams, Laraba said. He said the association has been working on a plan for about six weeks.
Laraba said his group also has been communicating back and forth with the Governor’s Office, sharing information like what other states have been doing.
“I really appreciate the governor including us in the restart,” he said, “and we’re ready to go and very happy about it.”
But the association’s plan needs filled in before the group is “ready to go.”
“We’ve got an outline, and we just need to take the governor’s guidance and fit our outline to work within what the governor says,” Laraba said.
He said his group’s plan could be “adapted in 10 seconds.” But the details and issues sound very complex.
With practices allowed to begin June 8, Laraba said the restrictions on those practices will determine when games can truly begin, and whether he can achieve his hope of a mid-July state tournament. It was to have been this weekend.
The group’s current plan has athletes practicing 10 feet apart, he said, and he wonders if the governor will restrict the number of players who can practice at once.
When it comes to possible multi-state tournaments, decisions in disparate state capitals would determine when, and how, these could occur.
As for spectators, Laraba said, the current plan requires family groups to remain at least 6 feet apart. He said the association will ask coaches and staff to wear masks and will recommend spectators do, as well, but “we’re not going to be the mask police.”
Jones, the Little League District 3 leader, explained multiple restrictions that Little League International, his governing body, has recommended.
“To me, it’s a requirement,” Jones said, although he said he can’t enforce it.
“There’s no way I would stop a kid from playing ball,” he said.
He said the recommendations include: Only immediate families, essential volunteers and players should attend games; family groups must stay at least 6 feet apart; kids in the dugout at least 6 feet apart, too; required masks in the dugout; no concessions; and no sharing of equipment.
Tim Wilcox, vice president of Mountaineer Little League, an Alum Creek-based league that’s part of District 3, said that, regardless of the June 22 allowed start for games, his board has already decided to not play until August.
He noted that preplanned vacations and other things could mean low participation if play starts earlier, and more state restrictions might be relaxed by August.
But, he said the fall season will be extended throughout October.
“Usually, we try not to go past Halloween,” Wilcox said. “Because kids want to go trick-or-treat.”