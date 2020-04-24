West Virginia’s public school system is getting roughly $87 million from the previous federal coronavirus relief act — money that could be used to provide internet access and computers and other aid to students who are struggling to participate in ongoing distance education.
A U.S. Education Department news release Thursday said it can be used for “immediate needs, such as tools and resources for distance education, ensuring student health and safety, and developing and implementing plans for the next school year.”
At least 90% of the money must go to county school systems, the release said. U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said in a statement that it has “very few bureaucratic strings attached.”
The money is from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Regarding higher education, the previously announced more than $65 million from that act that’s going to West Virginia colleges has finally begun to arrive, said Jessica Tice, spokeswoman for the state higher education oversight agencies. There have been nationwide delays.
Colleges must give at least half of that directly to students to offset their expenses due to COVID-19 shutting down campuses, including dorms and cafeterias, and shifting in-person courses online.
Sarah Tucker, chancellor of the state higher education oversight agencies, said “it is literally a grant to our students to help them offset some of the costs that they’ve experienced because of this crisis. So it can go for food or housing allowances, child care, help to offset lost wages, etc.”
A U.S. Education Department FAQ on the grant money for college students includes possibly useful information for students and others who want to ensure their colleges don’t misuse the grant money.
For one thing, it says colleges can’t pay themselves for what students already owe for things like past-due tuition and then claim that self-reimbursement counted toward the minimum requirement that at least half of the money must go directly to students.
“The disbursement of the emergency financial aid grant to the student must remain unencumbered by the institution; debts, charges, fees, or other amounts owed to the institution may not be deducted from the emergency financial aid grant,” the FAQ says. “The emergency financial aid grant may not be made to students through the use of a credit card that can be used only on campus or in a retail outlet affiliated with the institution.”
Colleges must report to the federal government how they calculated which students would get money, and how much they would get, the FAQ says.
West Virginia University — which received the largest chunk, $20 million, of the funding going to the state — has already announced that it plans to give out $10 million as direct grants to students. That’s only the minimum 50% required by law.
WVU President Gordon Gee wrote in a letter to students that the remaining $10 million will go to refunding the school itself for refunding students for their housing and dining plans they bought before WVU’s campuses shuttered.
“However, let me be clear those funds will not protect us from financial hardships” Gee wrote. “Just as our peers across the country are experiencing, the end of this fiscal year will be a challenging one for our University. Even with the significant support under the CARES Act, we must be prepared for serious declines in several of our major sources of revenue including tuition and fees, summer camp revenues, gifts, grant activity and athletics.”