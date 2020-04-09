West Virginia University and West Virginia State University announced Thursday that they’re offering money to students who are financially struggling due to the coronavirus closing much of the economy.
Both public universities are also requesting donations to help with this.
WVSU said in a news release that it has created an emergency fund. It said it will consider providing money for, among other things: housing, loss of income, transportation, technology and textbooks.
Students can apply at www.wvstateu.edu/emergencyfund
WVSU is seeking donations for both that fund and the school’s food pantry.
“During the current COVID-19 pandemic,” the release said, “requests for assistance from the food pantry have increased significantly.”
To donate, contact the nonprofit WVSU Foundation at 304-766-3021 or foundation@wvstateu.edu or give online at https://give.wvstateu.edu/project/20671
As for WVU, it said in a news release that “prior to moving classes online, WVU employed more than 4,000 students not hired through federal work-study programs and not subject to student aid provisions included in the [federal] CARES Act. The Emergency Fund may provide relief to those students, as well as those who live and work off campus and students whose parents have lost wages, depending on the availability of funds.”
The release said the nonprofit WVU Foundation is using the existing Kenneth and Carolyn Gray Student Emergency Fund, established by the namesake former WVU student life vice president and his wife. You can donate at https://give.wvu.edu/c19
The school said many students and families have already asked for help, including a Mountaineer whose parents are both now unemployed and may not be able to pay tuition and another student who fears eviction after losing a federal work-study position and a second job.
Cassie Rice, spokeswoman for the WVU Foundation, said she’s not currently aware of a place where students can apply for the support.
“WVU is still working out those details,” she said, but the key right now is raising money for the effort.