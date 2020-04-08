West Virginia University announced Wednesday that its planned new “Maymester” will be completely canceled and there will be no on-campus classes across the WVU System this summer, save for possibly some through the Health Sciences Center.
“The Office of the Provost is in the process of determining which courses originally slated for on-campus delivery can be transitioned to an online format for summer,” WVU President Gordon Gee wrote about summer classes in a letter to the community.
“Students will be notified next week if a course for which they are registered is not being transitioned online or if it is moving to a different part of summer term,” Gee said. “For courses that are being transitioned from on-campus to online delivery, student registration will be transferred automatically.”
The WVU Board of Governors already voted last month to approve switching to online classes for all WVU System campuses for the rest of the current spring semester. In addition to the main campus in Morgantown, the system includes the Institute of Technology in Beckley and Potomac State College in Keyser.
The Maymester, from May 11-29, was to be a condensed term that could help students retake courses they failed.
Gee also announced Wednesday that there will be no in-person events or camps through June 30, including those sponsored by WVU Extension and athletics camps. Those who pre-registered for the athletics camps will be refunded.