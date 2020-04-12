A resident of West Virginia University’s Evansdale Residential Complex, commonly called Towers, tested positive for COVID-19, WVU announced Sunday night.
Other residents of the Morgantown dormitory must remain in quarantine until they’re tested and the results are known, and meal deliveries will be arranged for them, WVU’s news release said.
The release said the testing of all residents, as well as employees who’ve been working there recently, will start Monday morning.
WVU told students not to return to campus from the spring break that began in mid-March. The school has shifted almost all instruction online across the WVU System campuses for the rest of the spring and summer semesters. Most buildings are shuttered.
The release didn’t say how many people are currently living in the dorm.
The school said the Evansdale Café, all community restrooms and gathering areas in the dorm have undergone or are undergoing a “deep cleaning” that started Sunday.
WVU said it heard about the positive case Sunday afternoon from the Monongalia County Health Department.
The university announced Wednesday that 14 students tested positive for COVID-19. But, while it said investigation of those cases was continuing, it said the students were believed to have “returned to private, off-campus residences upon returning to Morgantown.”
The school didn’t provide, despite inquiries from the Gazette-Mail, any further details about those 14 cases, including what off-campus residences they returned to.
WVU spokesman John Bolt said the cases were not connected.
“If you are feeling sick, call first before seeking medical care,” Sunday’s release said.
It said students with health questions or concerns should call WVU Medicine Student Health at 304-285-7200. There’s also the 24/7 West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources hotline at 1-800-887-4304 and WVU Medicine Urgent Care is also offering free video visits.