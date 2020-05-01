The West Virginia University System isn’t planning to increase tuition next academic year — a historic change for the university — but it may hike housing and meal plan costs by up to 3%.
WVU has raised tuition annually for at least the last two decades.
Currently, in-state undergraduates at the Morgantown campus pay about $9,000 in yearly tuition.
Atop that, on-campus housing costs them $5,200-$9,500 annually. Those housing rates may increase up to 3%.
The anticipated meal plan rates for next academic year are already on WVU’s website. They range from $4,500-$5,300 annually.
On Friday, Rob Alsop, WVU’s vice president for strategic initiatives, presented the proposed change to housing and meal rates, and the proposed lack of change to tuition, to the WVU Board of Governors.
“We are proposing today to announce that we’re going to keep those flat for next year to make sure that our students and their families know we’re going to work really hard and understand the burden,” Alsop said.
In a voice vote with no nays heard, the board voted to support his recommendation to move forward with a budget based on those rates. The budget will come before the board next month for approval.
The move comes as WVU and other colleges worry about the coronavirus’ impact on fall enrollment. WVU presented Friday a mostly upbeat picture of how its numbers look so far.
Despite it being on the board’s meeting agenda Friday, there was no decision or announcement on whether WVU will move forward with furloughing some of its workers to offset revenue lost due to COVID-19.
Last month, the university publicly presented the possibility of furloughing workers who, with the stimulus-related federal boost to unemployment compensation, wouldn’t actually lose money or benefits if they were furloughed.
“We are continuing those planning discussions,” Alsop told board members.
“We will communicate with our staff in the coming days once we finalize and determine whether to take this action,” he said.