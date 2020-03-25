Students who were set to graduate from West Virginia University’s main campus this spring will now have to wait until December for an in-person graduation ceremony, following WVU’s switch to online classes for most students for the rest of this semester.
“This is not how you envisioned your senior year as an undergraduate, or the way you would conclude the hard work you have been investing toward your master’s, doctorate or professional degree,” WVU President Gordon Gee wrote in a letter to students.
The school switched to digital learning to stem the spread of the coronavirus and urged students to try to avoid returning to campus.
“Though the University is still moving forward with education in new ways and we are connecting with each other via technology, it is not quite the same,” Gee wrote. “You cannot smell the tulips blooming outside the Mountainlair or gather for one last group photo in front of Woodburn Hall.”
Gee announced there would be a “special commencement ceremony” for all May graduates on Dec. 19, while an “online commencement experience” called Mountaineer Graduation Day will be held for them earlier, on May 16.
He said the online graduation will “allow you to share your celebration with your classmates, family and friends, as well as special moments to connect you with the University you love. All of Mountaineer Nation will be supporting and cheering for you on one of the biggest days of your life. And shortly after the virtual commencement, you will receive your diploma in the mail.”
“We realize, however, that a virtual experience can never replace hearing your name called as you walk across the stage to receive your diploma,” Gee wrote, hence the Dec. 19 in-person ceremony will be held.
“And I will be there ready to give each and every one of you the biggest hug possible,” he wrote.
A Wednesday WVU news release said more information will be forthcoming on both events.
WVU’s Tech and Potomac State College campuses will make their own graduation ceremony announcements, the release said.
Marshall University, the state’s second-largest public college, announced last week that its May graduation ceremony is “postponed until conditions permit.”
Marshall has also canceled in-person classes for the remainder of the semester.
The University of Charleston also announced Wednesday that it’s canceling its in-person spring graduation ceremony.
Instead, according to a news release, students who were set to graduate this May can walk across the stage as part of UC’s winter graduation in December, which is when all UC professional school hooding and pinning ceremonies are also being rescheduled for, or they can take part in a May 2 virtual graduation.
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., will give the virtual commencement address, as will the Outstanding Senior and Outstanding Graduate Student, and students are asked to send a photo to be included, the release said.
“All of us look forward to the day when our students walk across the stage in their regalia, receive their well-earned diploma, hear the cheers from family and friends, and celebrate this important milestone,” UC President Martin Roth said in the release. “We pledge to make it remain special … and while it will not be the ceremony we were all expecting, we will still celebrate graduation at UC.”