One more resident of West Virginia University’s Evansdale Residential Complex, commonly called Towers, tested positive for COVID-19 after 108 residents and workers were tested, WVU announced Thursday.
WVU said it heard from the Monongalia County Health Department on Sunday that a student at the dorm had tested positive. Other residents were then quarantined and they and employees who worked there were tested, the university said.
In Thursday’s news release, WVU said the residents who tested negative for the virus have been released from quarantine.
WVU has said that if you’re feeling sick, call first before seeking medical care.
It said students with health questions or concerns should call WVU Medicine Student Health at 304-285-7200. There’s also the 24/7 West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources hotline at 1-800-887-4304 and WVU Medicine Urgent Care is also offering free video visits.