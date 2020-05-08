West Virginia University is furloughing employees in the wake of the school shutting down much of its operations to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
The university said it will be about 875 employees.
Two weeks ago, WVU Vice President for Strategic Initiatives Rob Alsop said the university was considering furloughs, but President Gordon Gee said as late as Wednesday that a decision on moving forward hadn’t been made.
Alsop said in a video presentation to the campus community April 23 that, "We do not want it to adversely impact the delivery of course instruction or central services.”
He said a program was being designed that would provide “complete wage replacement of an employee’s annual base salary through unemployment compensation, and that would be a key factor in determining which staff would be considered for the furlough.”
A federal coronavirus relief law has increased the amount of money unemployed people normally receive in West Virginia. Furloughed staff would also be able to continue receiving health insurance benefits and would only be required to pay the employee share, Alsop said.
“We are facing an uncertain fall,” Alsop said. “If enrollment drops we’re going to need to take some employment actions.”
“There are no guarantees that this federally enhanced unemployment will be there in the fall,” he said. “If we do this program now we can save several million dollars. It allows the university to minimize our losses, and the impacts to our employees.”