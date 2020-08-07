The rate of coronavirus spread in West Virginia has gone from among the worst in the U.S. to among the best, an improvement that Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president for health sciences at West Virginia University and the state’s coronavirus czar, attributed Friday to more West Virginians wearing face masks in public.
“We have had a substantial improvement in our Rt values since the governor issued the mask executive order,” Marsh said during the state's daily COVID-19 briefing Friday.
As of Friday, West Virginia had an Rt value of 0.92 -- meaning that one infected individual is likely to infect fewer than one additional person. On July 10, West Virginia led the nation with an Rt transmission rate of 1.37.
Earlier in July, with state COVID-19 cases on the rise, Gov. Jim Justice issued an executive order requiring individuals age 9 and older to wear face coverings in indoor public places.
Major retailers, including Walmart and Kroger, subsequently instituted mandatory mask-wearing requirements in their stores.
After peaking at a single-day high of 178 new cases on July 30, the daily number of positive COVID-19 cases in West Virginia has been on a slow, but mostly steady, decline.
“About two weeks ago, we were the worst in the country. We had the fastest rate of spread of COVID-19 of any state,” Marsh said. “Now, we have done much better, thanks to your great work.”
Marsh said there generally will be a two-week lag from the time the state’s Rt numbers begin to drop before the number of positive cases will start declining, and a three- to four-week lag before hospitalizations start dropping.
As of Friday, 122 West Virginians were hospitalized with COVID-19, up from 115 patients on Monday.
While the state as a whole is trending in a positive direction, at least three Southern West Virginia counties are not, as Logan, Mingo and McDowell counties are seeing a surge in cases.
Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary Bill Crouch said the cases are almost exclusively attributable to out-of-state travel, predominately travel to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
“These cases are coming from West Virginians who are traveling out of West Virginia, and who are traveling to Myrtle Beach and other areas, but it seems primarily Myrtle Beach, and who are bringing the disease back with them,” said Crouch, who spent Thursday at the Mingo and Logan health departments.
“We are seeing a huge outbreak in Southern West Virginia that is of our own doing,” he added, saying it is difficult to get some people to modify their behavior in the midst of the pandemic.
During Monday’s briefing, Justice said he was considering mandating 14-day quarantines and COVID-19 tests for all residents who travel out of state. He walked that back on Wednesday, saying he is encouraging people who travel out of state to get tested and to self-quarantine until their test comes back negative.
While the affected counties are home to the Hatfield-McCoy ATV trails, popular with out-of-state tourists, Crouch said Friday there are no COVID-19 cases in the three counties connected to the tourist attraction.
“Tourism is not the problem. They are not bringing it to us," he said. "This is West Virginians who are bringing it back.”