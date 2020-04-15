Charleston’s Yeager Airport will receive $4.8 million through the recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to continue operations and retain employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, director Nick Keller announced on Wednesday.
Yeager’s grant is part of a $10 billion funding package signed into law two weeks ago to help the nation’s federally obligated airports stay open, provide essential services, and pay debts and operating expenses during the plunge in flight activity brought on by the public health emergency.
The CARES Act funding also increases the federal share of Federal Aviation Administration-approved airport improvement projects from the current level of 90 percent to 100 percent.
In announcing Yeager’s grant, Keller thanked U.S. Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., “for their ongoing support of airports during this crisis.”