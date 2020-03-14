As Charleston's Yeager Airport began implementing procedures to block the spread of the coronavirus, a small decline in passenger traffic became evident due to travel plans being canceled or postponed over fears raised by the pandemic’s rapid spread.
While passenger numbers at Yeager were stable earlier last week, by Thursday afternoon, "we started seeing a decline in the number of passengers flying with Delta, United and American Airlines," said Nick Keller, Yeager's executive director. "It's a very fluid situation. No one knows when the coronavirus will get here, or how long it will last."
As of Saturday morning, officials had reported no cases of the coronavirus in West Virginia.
Passenger numbers for Spirit, the airport's fourth commercial carrier, seemed to be holding steady, Keller said, adding that the dip in passengers "is nothing we can quantify yet. It's based on conversations I've had with people working the counters for the airlines."
At the same time, Keller said, "a decline in fares is starting to take hold."
Keller said a more severe drop in passenger numbers is expected in coming weeks, assuming the coronavirus continues to spread.
In anticipation of that decline, Delta, United and American Airlines will reduce capacity on domestic flights throughout their systems starting April 1.
Delta will drop the number of seats available on its U.S. flights by 10% to 15%, while United will implement a 10% cut and American will lop its capacity by 7.5%, according to announcements issued by the airlines.
For those postponing travel plans, all three airlines are waiving fees for changing flight itineraries due to coronavirus concerns.
West Virginia, as Friday, was one of only three states yet to have reported a confirmed case of COVID-19, and the Charleston airport serves a relatively small number of international passengers. For those and other reasons, "I think it will take a little longer for a big decline in passengers to get here," Keller said.
Meanwhile, the Charleston airport's maintenance staff has been deep-cleaning the passenger terminal at least four times daily. Keller said extra care is taken to clean and disinfect frequently touched points of contact, such as door handles, counter tops, railings and trays used to hold personal items at the TSA screening station.
"We'll have people from the maintenance staff coming in this weekend to do more deep cleaning," Keller said.
Airlines also are beefing up efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Keller said. All aircraft serving Charleston are cleaned and sanitized prior to boarding and are equipped with state-of-the-art air circulation systems and high-efficiency HEPA filters that remove more than 99 percent of airborne particles.
Keller said contingency plans have been developed for responding to an instance of someone contracting the coronavirus and coming in contact with passengers or staff at the airport. A continuity of operations scheme also has been drafted to deal with Yeager's management if elements of the airport's staff become infected or are quarantined.