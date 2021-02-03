The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A previously published Pulse Calendar item stated erroneously that the upcoming Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance Crush Run is a free event. There are fees required for race participation.

The inaugural Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance Crush Run will be held Saturday, Feb. 13. It will feature a Crush Run Trail Half Marathon ($60) at 8 a.m., a 5K ($45) at 9 a.m. and a Kids’ 1-Miler Run ($10) at 11 a.m. All proceeds will support further development and maintenance of the Meeks Mountain Trails. To register or receive more information, visit runsignup.com.

Correction