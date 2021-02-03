A previously published Pulse Calendar item stated erroneously that the upcoming Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance Crush Run is a free event. There are fees required for race participation.
The inaugural Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance Crush Run will be held Saturday, Feb. 13. It will feature a Crush Run Trail Half Marathon ($60) at 8 a.m., a 5K ($45) at 9 a.m. and a Kids’ 1-Miler Run ($10) at 11 a.m. All proceeds will support further development and maintenance of the Meeks Mountain Trails. To register or receive more information, visit runsignup.com.
Correction