The Children’s Theatre of Charleston will host auditions over two days this weekend for its upcoming virtual production of “Christmas Shorts.”
Auditions are scheduled for 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, and 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at the CTOC’s headquarters, 115 Spring St., on the West Side of Charleston (off Pennsylvania Avenue/Bigley Avenue and across from the Bigley Piggly Wiggly supermarket). Roles are open for actors, singers, and musicians ages 8 to 18 for the virtual holiday production to be live-streamed in December.
In the interest of safety, all auditioning and those with them are required to wear masks. Weather permitting, the auditions will all take place outside the CTOC rehearsal space on Spring Street.
Those auditioning for singing roles are asked to bring a prepared piece to perform, and auditioning musicians should bring their instruments with them to play.
Additionally, those auditioning must register for a time slot in advance. No walk-in auditions will be permitted.
“Christmas Shorts” will consist of short scenes, monologues, and music in one act. Vignettes will include the 845th annual Reindeer Games; a holiday quiz show featuring Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim, and the Ghost of Christmas Future; a soap opera, “As the North Pole Turns;” and some holiday-themed commercials, with musical performances interspersed among them. Jennifer Anderson will direct the production, with Natasha Allen as assistant director and Grant Edward as musical director.
To reserve an audition time or find more information about the production and audition safety protocols, go to ctoc.org.
‘Sherlock Holmes’ production
The website also contains ticket information regarding the CTOC’s online performances of “Sherlock Holmes and the Baker Street Irregular” this week. Featuring 19 young area students, “Sherlock Holmes and the Baker Street Irregular” will be available for viewing at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, and Saturday, Oct. 10; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11. Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students, and $30 for families.
Cast members include Ethan Grose as Sherlock Holmes, Sophie Alexander as Watson, Claire Kosky, Braylie Smolder, Thomas Ward, David Ayodele, Thomas Bailey, Beatrice Kime, Vivian Kime, Autumn Cooper, Walker Parsons, Kendall Marcum, Ethan Hodge, Sophia Pratt, John Carr, Patrick Runion, Seth Vannoy, Moira Smith, and Jacob Walker.
‘A Christmas Carol’
Another longtime area arts group will conduct auditions for Charles Dickens’ classic holiday tale, “A Christmas Carol,” this weekend.
“A Christmas Carol” auditions will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11, at the Alban Arts Center, 65 Olde Main St. in St. Albans.
“A Christmas Carol” will have 20 roles available for men, women and teenagers, with six roles available for children. Parts are doubled, and actors will function as chorus; smaller roles will have many lines.
“A Christmas Carol” performance dates will be Dec. 11-13 and Dec. 18-20.
Those wishing to audition for “A Christmas Carol” are requested to complete and submit a form online at forms.gle/HCN8tozpETMS97yW9. The link can also be accessed at the Alban’s Facebook page, @AlbanArtsCenter.
More information about the production is also posted on the theater’s website, www.albanartscenter.com, by emailing albanarts@gmail.com or by calling 304-721-8896.