Subscribers may contact a Gazette-Mail customer service representative at 304-348-4800 from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday or go to the customer service portal on the subscriptions page at wvgazettemail.com.
Trending Now
Articles
- Gazette-Mail editorial: Gov. Justice's message confusing, strange
- Justice issues stay at home order, closes non-essential businesses in latest response to pandemic
- WVU dietitian offers tips for healthy eating during COVID-19 pandemic
- Kanawha's schools will restart feeding kids, limiting meal distribution to once a week
- Alpha Technologies initiative offers cost-free support to businesses with remote workers
- WVU recruiting: Most sports have ground to a halt, but WVU football coaches still recruiting hard
- WVU Health Dean: Community spread COVID-19 could lead to surge on hospitals
- WV waives minimum GPA requirement for free community college tuition, Promise Scholarships, Higher Ed Grants
- Tom Crouser: Mooney must not understand conservatism (Opinion)
- Coronavirus takes bat out of hands of former Marshall softball star, now Cubs hitting instructor, Rachel Folden
Funerals Today, Tuesday, March 24
Ferrell, Connie - 2 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Kelley, Adren - 1 p.m., Buckle Cemetery, Crupperneck Road, Craigsville.
Lanham, Larry - 11 a.m., Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Shaffer, John - 6 p.m., Hafer Funeral Home, Elkview.