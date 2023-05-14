There’s a scene in the 2011 movie, “The Big Year,” where Steve Martin’s character, a businessman who wants to take a year off to search for birds, is razzed by an associate for wasting his time “bird watching.”
Martin bristles. “It’s called birding,” he replies curtly.
While the movie’s characters are a parody of real life, Martin’s answer wasn’t off base. Birders don’t sit at home and watch their backyard feeder. They take field trips, often with other birding enthusiasts. They plan vacations to stalk birds to add to their “life list.”
In short, comparing a birder with a bird-watcher is like comparing a star athlete with a bench warmer. Jonathan Rosen put it this way in a New Yorker article: “... bird-watchers look at birds; birders look for them.” Saying that a birder is just watching, Rosen continues, is like saying Captain Ahab was just fishing.
I’ve always been just a bird-watcher, and an indifferent one at that. But I recently ordered a new pair of 8x42mm binoculars; I told myself it was because I found a good deal on Amazon. Whatever. Since getting the new glass, I feel myself being drawn to the dark and feathery side.
Backyard beginnings
When we moved to the Beech Fork area years ago and put feeders out, I began to pay more attention to our neighborhood avian friends. Regulars included robins, blue jays, cardinals, mockingbirds, goldfinches, house finches, chickadees, tufted titmouses, wrens, and sparrows of various types. Occasionally, we’d be visited by migrating species, such as orchard orioles and rose-breasted grosbeaks (an eye-popping bird made famous by a state wildlife license plate). I’d sit on the porch with coffee and an old field guide and try to identify them.
We also have woods behind our house that attracts woodpeckers. Downy and red-bellied woodpeckers are the most common, but occasionally a pileated woodpecker shows up. Easily identifiable by their size (nearly as large as crows) and their red-crested heads, these guys can put on a show. Waking up to their drumming first thing in the morning, you’d be excused for thinking a road crew had arrived outside your house.
Doves, on the other hand, are nice and quiet. Their cooing is often described as mournful, but I find it soothing. The long cooOOOO-woo-woo-woo call is done by males seeking a female, and while they can be very vocal about it, the decibel level is low. You could call them the Barry White of birds. Doves mate for life, so the males must know what they’re doing.
At Beech Fork Lake, of course, there are killdeers, tree swallows and plenty of ducks and geese. I’ll save waterfowl for another story, but be advised that the proper name for the latter are Canada geese. Once, as a fledgling newspaper person, I referred to them as Canadian geese in a photo caption. I got letters, emails and phone calls from sharp-eyed readers who caught my mistake. Most of the comments were along the lines of “How does an ignorant doofus such as yourself get hired by a newspaper?” (Quite easily, as it turns out.)
After my new binoculars arrived, I decided to expand my bird-watching horizons beyond the back yard. The chase was on.
Into the woods
Next morning, my initial bird sighting of the day is a crow checking out a bag of garbage in my neighbor’s driveway (it was trash day). According to the Audubon website, crows are among the most intelligent of birds; maybe that explains why they’ll eat anything. I like crows. If it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t have scarecrows.
I spend the morning hiking the Twin Coves and Beaver Pond trails at Beech Fork State Park. There’s a touch of mist in the air, and the woods have a budding, silvery look. It’s mid-April, dogwoods and redbuds are blooming and wild blue phlox is growing along the creek. I do love the woods in spring.
Lots of bird activity around me. But, even with binoculars and guide book in hand, I struggle to get positive identifications. I find some goldfinches, and a small, gray bird I decide might be a blue-gray gnatcatcher, or maybe a white-breasted nuthatch. Couldn’t be sure. I pause to watch a downy woodpecker go about his business.
The binoculars work well; the 8x42mm focal length is recommended for novices because it’s a good compromise between magnification and field of view. The latter makes a difference — it’s harder than you think locating a particular spot in your viewfinder, even when you just stared at the bird with your naked eye.
Not knowing bird songs is a handicap. I need to spend more time linking species with their calls. Ironically, a lot of bird “watching” is actually listening. One particular bird was singing its heart out in a tree above me. It was a sparrow; I could see that much. Its song’s liquid melody had a lulling effect on me. I recorded audio of it with my phone, and later compared it with internet videos. YouTube is your friend here. Appropriately enough, it was a song sparrow.
I see a hawk’s nest nestled in a tall ash tree — I know it was a hawk’s nest because I saw a hawk perching on it. Couldn’t tell what kind it was, but red-tailed and red-shouldered hawks are both common around here.
While my sojourn in the woodlands is peaceful, I don’t see anything new. Later, by the lake, I see an eastern kingbird. The white band at the end of their tails stands out. He seems content to keep about 20 feet ahead of me as I walk. Also watch a brown thrasher feeding on the ground.
Later, at home, I downloaded the Merlin Bird ID app on my phone to help me with future identifications. The app accesses a large database of bird sounds.
Further afield
During a day spent in Fayette County with my wife, I swing by the Wolf Creek area near Fayetteville. There’s a conservation group there called the New River Birding & Nature Center. The name is a little misleading, as apparently there is no “center” in the sense of a visitors’ center or activities building. But the group sponsors educational events and was instrumental in establishing a series of trails and a boardwalk at Wolf Creek Park.
The Wetlands Boardwalk, as it is called, is a half-mile of boardwalk through a “beaver-maintained” wetland area. The boardwalk and surrounding trails were voted the “No. 1 Bird-Watching Spot in the Best of the Blue Ridge 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards.” The wetlands habitat makes it a haven for migrating birds, as well as being home to a variety of plant and animal life.
We got there in the afternoon, and didn’t see a lot of birds before storms moved in. The highlight is a male eastern towhee hanging out in the bushes around the boardwalk. They have bold black and reddish-brown feathering with white bellies. He was so busy whistling and flitting through the shrubs he didn’t mind my presence at all. Viewing through the binocs, it seemed I could reach out and touch the little guy.
In a nearby area, I spend some time watching a northern flicker. These woodpeckers have brown backs and white, speckled breasts. I’ve only seen them a couple of times at home, and they were always feeding on the ground. This one appeared to be excavating a hole in a dead tree, presumably for a nest. I watched it until it disappeared into the hole.
While I was out, I picked up a new field guide. I’d been using an old North American guide with color illustrations that I’d acquired years ago at a used book sale. To replace it, I bought Stan Tekiela’s “Birds of West Virginia,” which has actual color photos of each bird.
Back home with new guide in hand, I go to Barboursville City Park. There I finally identify a new species: a gray catbird. I’m also able to classify a chickadee as a black-capped chickadee (as opposed to the Carolina chickadee, which also have black caps, but the black under the beak is different).
But the best part of my walkabout at the park is the abundance of sparrows in relatively open spaces. Taking my time, and seeing them side by side, I could distinguish song sparrows from chipping sparrows (two common ones) with some confidence. Also identified a white-throated sparrow by the yellow spots between their eyes. I was making progress.
Soggy bottom adventure
A short drive from Huntington up state Route 2 takes you to Green Bottom Wildlife Management Area, often cited as one of the top bird-watching spots in the state. It’s home to a large variety of species, plus is a big attraction for migratory birds. The 1,096-acre wetlands is also a popular hunting and fishing spot.
Soon after I arrive at the first of three parking areas at Green Bottom (coming from Huntington), I look up to see eight buzzards circling over my head. Not an auspicious start, but I am undaunted.
Common grackles are everywhere. These are the blackbirds that have iridescent, metallic-blue heads when the light hits them just right. They don’t sing; their vocalizations vary from a croaking sound like a rusty gate being closed to a cat hacking up a hairball. Between them and the wild cacophony made by geese, Green Bottom can be a noisy place.
But I’m after a different blackbird, and find them at the second parking area that leads to a nature trail and boardwalk. Here, Green Bottom looks more like a marsh, with shallower water and thick vegetation — ideal habitat for the red-winged blackbird.
As the name implies, the males have prominent red patches on their shoulders. I walk out on the boardwalk and stop to watch their antics. The males are territorial. They will perch on stalks or low branches, fluff their wings and feathers out and sing like an opera diva. Often, a male has more than one female nesting partner. They will defend their territory against other birds, even larger ones.
Aside from the blackbirds, I don’t see anything special. A Marshall University student who was fishing said some indigo buntings were hanging out there a few weeks ago. I’d have loved to have seen one, but they were long gone, probably headed north.
Heading back, I do see something I’ve never seen in the wild before, but it’s of the non-avian variety. A large, reddish-brown, furry animal darts out of the brush and runs under the boardwalk in front of me. I knew it wasn’t a muskrat or a beaver, because it had a long, furry tail.
While I’m standing there, it pops its head up through a hole in the boardwalk (which, frankly, has seen better days) and stares at me curiously. I get a good look at its head and realize this is my first encounter with an ermine — also called a stoat. After checking me out for a minute, it decides I’m boring and disappears back into the shrubs and trees.
The bird is the word
How to summarize my three days of bird watching?
In short, it was just challenging enough to be fun. It got me outdoors, getting some fresh air and exercise in the process (I walked a total of about 11 miles). Other than a touch of “warbler neck” from looking up a lot, I’m none the worse for wear. Actually, I feel calmer; don’t know if the birds should get the credit for that, or if just being outside in the woods lowered my stress hormones.
What strikes me is how accessible an activity bird watching is. A lot of outdoor recreation requires a hefty investment in time and gear (don’t even get me started on fly fishing), and the headaches that can come with that. To watch birds, you just go outside.
I’m a long ways from being a birder. I’m still just a dude who watches birds. But, I do see myself carrying my binoculars more on walks in the woods. Fishing trips, too. After all, they don’t take up much room, and the field guide fits into my back pocket.
If you enjoy being outdoors, chances are you will find bird watching a rewarding experience. Seeing them, hearing them and learning to identify them leaves you feeling connected with nature. It’s good to know that, even to those of us with jaded and world-weary eyes, there is still wonder flitting around out there.