The Bodkin flag flies over Eyre Square in Galway City with the flags of the other 13 families who comprise the ancient Tribes of Galway.

Editor’s Note: Wheeling author Jack Bodkin contributed an article about his historical novel, “From Briarhill to Brooklyn: An Irish Family’s Journey to Freedom and Opportunity,” for the March 18, 2022, St. Patrick’s Day edition of the Irish Echo, the most widely read Irish-American newspaper in the United States. It is reprinted here with permission.

People often ask why I wrote my first novel, “Briarhill to Brooklyn: An Irish Family’s Journey to Freedom and Opportunity.”

