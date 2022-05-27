Currently in its eighth year, Active Southern West Virginia is growing in all directions.
This nonprofit organization provides opportunities for residents to have access to physical activity. Those who practice an active lifestyle understand the benefits in mood, strength, avoiding sickness, and improved sleep and appetite, not to mention the long-term benefits of preventing chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and arthritis.
Active SWV activities include hiking, running, pickle ball, stand up paddleboarding, mountain biking, rock climbing, and group fitness programs such as indoor fitness, REFIT Revolution dance exercise, Tai Chi, and yoga classes. The goal is to give people living in West Virginia the chance to easily participate in free, convenient, safe, beginner-level, and instruction-based physical activities.
Do you remember the first time you were part of an all-day outdoor adventure? Was it a family fishing trip or camping at a family reunion? Was it a high school field day or a church youth group trip? Was it a college club outing or your first road trip as an adult? Was someone there to lead the way or did you go explore on your own? Did that moment propel you into more outdoor adventures?
Many people grow up without access to opportunities for outdoor physical activity due to location, income, family dynamics, and work schedules.
On top of that, modern technology is designed to keep us on the path of least resistance. Other stresses begin to take priority and before long, the goal of the day is just to relax.
It can be challenging to overcome a sluggish environment and lifestyle. The readiness to change must be there for motivation to take form. This motivation can then be focused on minor changes with short-term goals to have long-term success.
Have you ever been a nagging friend or family member trying to persuade someone you care about to get up and get moving so they can feel better? It is powerful to see someone change their life through physical activity. Add in the great outdoors, and there are endless possibilities at practically no cost.
This social accountability is the driving force behind Active Southern West Virginia. Volunteers throughout our programs provide a peer-to-peer approach to recruiting, leading, and supporting their participants.
“I am a Community Captain volunteer for this nonprofit,” said Community Captain Wendy Scott. She leads stand up paddle board classes and is now a mentor to new volunteers. “I have been able to stay healthy and active by participating and volunteering with this group. I have also had the joy of witnessing first-time attendees become Community Captains and lead free activities in their communities. The group is friendly and inclusive to all individuals, and everyone is welcome to get involved.”
The leadership training and program structure is provided by Active SWV. The training is the easy part of making a difference in your life and the lives of people around you.
Volunteers are now reaching people in these ways:
- Community Captains are volunteer leaders providing physical activity programs in their hometowns on a weekly basis. They may choose to lead a group walk one day a week at a city park or indoor group fitness at a local church or group bike rides on some of the region’s many rail trails.
- Kids Run Club coaches are school faculty or parent volunteers helping to lead a running program for elementary-age children at a school location. Semiannual mini grants are provided that include a $250 award and coaches’ training is provided on group management, running form, proper warm-ups, and cool-down exercises to build confidence in physical activity.
- Workplace Wellness volunteers see a need an avenue in their workplace to reach physical activity goals during the workday. Remember, it’s the small daily changes that will influence a habit and culture for the long term. Strengthening the health of the workforce is key to improving the economy for the people of West Virginia.
So, what’s your next step in the active direction?
Volunteer
The power and influence of leading others in physical activity is a great way to hold yourself accountable while improving quality of life for someone else. Active SWV welcomes new Community Captains at any time.
Participate
Find an Active SWV program or event to try something new. Programs are designed for residents of West Virginia.
“Stand up paddle boarding at Cunard with Wendy, Sally, and crew was great,” said Celi Van Dyke from Oak Hill. “I highly recommend getting involved with this group.”
Donate
Be part of the 2022 Annual Fund to both give and receive benefits. Visit activeswv.org/ways-to-give.
Participate and contribute
Everyone is welcome to join one of our many Signature Race Events for a high-quality running or walking event where registration fees will support the year round free programs. Visit activeswv.org/signature-events or call 304- 254-8488 for more information.