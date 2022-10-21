Summersville’s latest attraction is a giant Adirondack chair at Nicholas County Veterans Memorial Park. Walker Swager conceived the idea for his Eagle Scout project, and was assisted by his fellow scouts. From left are Dawson Brown, Drake O’Dell, Swager and Isaac Coffman.
Walker Swager of Summersville wanted to do something different for his Eagle Scout project. He came up with a big idea — you could say it’s a giant-sized idea.
Walker led a team to design and construct a giant Adirondack chair as a fun photo opportunity for passing tourists. He was able to place the chair in the county’s Veterans Memorial Park, with the support of the Nicholas County Commission and the Veterans Memorial Park Board. QR codes attached to the chair provide information about the park and local area.
“Our park is centrally located in the county,” said Jason Swager, Walker’s father. “He chose that location, hoping it would bring visitors to the park.”
The park is adjacent to U.S. 19, and the chair is placed strategically close to the highway where it’s visible to motorists. Who can resist having their picture made in a larger-than-life Adirondack chair?
“I thought it’d be nice to draw attention to the park and how the county has honored veterans,” Walker said.
Walker got the idea online. After printing out the plans and instructions, he and his friends went to work in his back yard. “We got some weird looks from the neighbors,” he said.
Assisting him on the project, along with his father, were fellow Scouts Drake O’Dell, Dawson Brown, and Isaac Coffman. Scoutmaster Jason Brown also lent a hand.
Money for the materials was donated by Forestry Associates and Harper Manor Estates in Summersville.
Walker Swager is a senior, and he has been involved with Scouts for about eight years. He plans to go to West Virginia University in the fall to study computer engineering.
Nicholas County Veterans Memorial Park is a 46-acre park at 19 Memorial Park Road in Summersville. The park is the site of various activities throughout the year. Recently, the park hosted a Trunk or Treat event, and will usher in the holiday season with its annual Christmas Lights in the Park.
Giant chairs have long been oddities in roadside America. Oversized Adirondack chairs can be found in states such as Tennessee and Minnesota. But, according to online sources, the largest Adirondack chair in the world is in Varney, Canada. It measures 20 feet tall and 14 feet wide.