Scouts and Adirondack chair
Summersville’s latest attraction is a giant Adirondack chair at Nicholas County Veterans Memorial Park. Walker Swager conceived the idea for his Eagle Scout project, and was assisted by his fellow scouts. From left are Dawson Brown, Drake O’Dell, Swager and Isaac Coffman.

Walker Swager of Summersville wanted to do something different for his Eagle Scout project. He came up with a big idea — you could say it’s a giant-sized idea.

Walker led a team to design and construct a giant Adirondack chair as a fun photo opportunity for passing tourists. He was able to place the chair in the county’s Veterans Memorial Park, with the support of the Nicholas County Commission and the Veterans Memorial Park Board. QR codes attached to the chair provide information about the park and local area.

