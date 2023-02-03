You might very well be seeing red — in a good, positive and vibrant way — in your comings and goings throughout your day today.
That’s because Friday, Feb. 3, is the 2023 date for Go Red for Women Day. Women, men, children, and even pets are encouraged to don red shades of attire or accessories today to show support and raise awareness of women’s heart health.
It’s also the 59th anniversary of the annual observance by the American Heart Association, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute and other public health agencies.
A heart attack survivor himself, President Lyndon Johnson established the day of recognition by proclamation in February 1964. Ten years ago, the AHA, NHBLI and kindred organizations pooled their talents and resources to amplify the day, now designated as the first Friday in February. The NHLBI also introduced the red dress as a national symbol for women and heart disease awareness.
The AHA asserts that heart disease, which leads to up to 80 percent of cardiac events — can be reduced through healthy life choices: getting regular medical check-ups, maintaining a healthy weight, controlling blood sugar and cholesterol, treating high blood pressure, and getting a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week.
The West Virginia chapter of the AHA sponsored an early commemoration yesterday during the Go Red for Women Day at the Legislature at the state Capitol.
Heart disease survivors and volunteers met with state lawmakers, followed by survivor stories shared by Mingo County high school student Hillary Gore, a stroke survivor and the state’s first national representative for the AHA’s Kids Heart Challenge/American Heart Challenge; Shelby Hill, a heart survivor and volunteer; Sen. Amy Grady (R-Mason), and Delegate Amy Summers (R-Taylor).
Attendees were recognized on the House and Senate chamber floors, and legislators recognized today as Go Red for Women Day in West Virginia.
“Our policymakers are spreading awareness that all women need to be aware that cardiovascular disease is their greatest health threat,” AHA Government Relations Director Julie Thomm said in a release prior to the event. “Their support of our legislative agenda this year and willingness to participate in our day of advocacy truly shows that they are dedicated to increasing the health and well-being of West Virginians.”
Women’s unique risk factors
In a February 2021 Gazette-Mail Metro article, CAMC cardiologist Dr. Sarah Jane Rinehart said, “I’ve done a lot of work with women and prevention. A lot of times, women think of breast cancer as the number one killer. Breast cancer affects one in seven women, but heart disease affects one in three women.”
Rinehart said some of the unique risk factors for women include autoimmune conditions such as lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, chronic kidney disease, the premature onset of menopause, pregnancy (in which latent heart risks are sometimes foreshadowed or detected) or the early onset of periods.
“It’s important when your doctor sees you that they actually do not just a detailed cardiac history but also a detailed history of when you were pregnant and other issues,” Rinehart said.
In a CAMC video, she added, “Women are so used to taking care of everybody else that they forget to take care of themselves. I’ve always been interested in cardiac prevention, because I feel like that’s where we can make the biggest impact on a person’s life.”
Signs and symptoms of a heart attack
Women and men alike experience chest pain or discomfort as the most common symptom of a heart attack. Other symptoms include:
- Uncomfortable pressure, squeezing, fullness, or pain in the center of the chest which lasts more than a few minutes or goes away and returns.
- Pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw, or stomach.
- Shortness of breath with or without chest discomfort.
- Breaking out in a cold sweat
- Nausea
- Lightheadedness.
According to the AHA, women have a greater chance than men of experiencing other common heart attack symptoms, especially shortness of breath, nausea/vomiting and back or jaw pain.
If you or a loved one are experiencing these symptoms, the AHA advises you call 911 or head for the nearest hospital immediately.
Silent heart attacks
Women — and men — should also be aware of the signs and symptoms of a silent heart attack, which can be difficult to recognize or dismissed initially for not being as serious as it is.
“Just like the name implies, a silent heart attack is a heart attack that has either no symptoms, minimal symptoms or unrecognized symptoms,” said Dr. Deborah Ekery, a clinical cardiologist in Austin, Texas, in a September 2020 AHA article. “But it is like any other heart attack where blood flow to a section of the heart is temporarily blocked and can cause scarring and damage to the heart muscle.”
In her practice, Ekery regularly sees patients who come in complaining of fatigue and problems related to heart disease, and she finds, through results of an MRI or EKG, that the patient had experienced a heart attack weeks or months before — without ever realizing it.
“People who have these so-called silent heart attacks are more likely to have non-specific and subtle symptoms, such as indigestion or a case of the flu, or they may think that they strained a muscle in their chest or their upper back. It also may not be discomfort in the chest; it may be in the jaw or the upper back or arms,” Ekery said.
“Some folks have prolonged and excessive fatigue that is unexplained,” she added. “Those are some of the less specific symptoms for a heart attack, but ones that people may ignore or attribute to something else.”
Silent heart attacks can be caused when the flow of blood is blocked in the coronary arteries by a plaque build-up. Studies suggest silent heart attacks are more common for women than men.
Silent heart attack risk factors mirror many of those of recognized heart attacks, Ekery said. High blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, smoking, age, and a family history of heart disease are among those factors.
AHA officials recommend that if a woman experiences symptoms of a silent heart attack, she should remain as calm as possible under the circumstances and dial 911. At the hospital, she should express clearly to the medical staff she believes she is having a heart attack — not an anxiety attack (which is sometimes a misdiagnosis, Ekery said).
To ward against a silent heart attack, she advises her patients to know their risk factors as best they can, exercise regularly, stay conversant with their blood pressure and cholesterol levels, and not smoke. She also tells them to listen to their bodies and talk to a doctor, should something feel “off.”
More information about heart health matters can be found at www.heart.org.