You might very well be seeing red — in a good, positive and vibrant way — in your comings and goings throughout your day today.

That’s because Friday, Feb. 3, is the 2023 date for Go Red for Women Day. Women, men, children, and even pets are encouraged to don red shades of attire or accessories today to show support and raise awareness of women’s heart health.

