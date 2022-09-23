Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Don’t try and find a hotel room in Richwood on Oct. 8. Every AirBnb in town as well as all rooms at Four Seasons Lodge are booked. In just its second annual event, Art Walk Richwood is proving to be a good investment by the town’s arts community.

“We were blown away by the success of our first event,” said Art Walk Committee member Kevin Lawrenson. “Many of last year’s artists sold all their inventory, and we had nearly 200 visitors to our Lawrenson Gallery for the Gayle Surface Retrospective.”

