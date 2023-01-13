Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Celebrating snowsports, the splendor of natural surroundings and some of the dedicated people who embrace them both, the 18th annual Backcountry Film Festival will be screened from 5 until 9 p.m. on Feb. 10 at the White Grass Ski Touring Center in Davis.

Presented by Friends of Blackwater and the Winter Wildlands Alliance, next month’s Backcountry Film Festival will entail a collage of short documentaries and ski films about the snowsports community. The films and capsule descriptions include:

