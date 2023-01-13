Celebrating snowsports, the splendor of natural surroundings and some of the dedicated people who embrace them both, the 18th annual Backcountry Film Festival will be screened from 5 until 9 p.m. on Feb. 10 at the White Grass Ski Touring Center in Davis.
Presented by Friends of Blackwater and the Winter Wildlands Alliance, next month’s Backcountry Film Festival will entail a collage of short documentaries and ski films about the snowsports community. The films and capsule descriptions include:
‘Soñadora’
Vanessa Chavarriaga is quite literally a trailblazer and with vulnerable storytelling, she is making space for those after her in the outdoor industry. In doing so, she is often in predominantly white spaces and thus has had to find ways to stay connected to herself and her culture. This film explores Vanessa’s journey and anyone else who lives between worlds.
‘Tools of Ascension’
Conrad Anker knows the value of suffering through the climb, letting difficult experiences build. Learn more about his ascension with new climber Malik Martin.
‘Mapping Snow’
“Mapping Snow” explores how scientists are trying to better understand snow around the world, to save lives and mitigate the impacts of climate change.
‘Ski Local’
“Ski Local” examines the past and present culture of skiing on the Palouse.
‘First Time Adventure’
Winter Wildlands Alliance Ambassador Vasu Sojitra takes fellow athlete Kira Brazinski backcountry skiing for the first time, extolling the joy of getting outside together and sharing experiences.
‘Hut Vibes’
A group of friends heads into the Eastern Sierras to share in the well-known and historic backcountry hut experience in this short film.
‘The Bottom Line’
Produced by the Northwest Avalanche Center, “The Bottom Line” dives into a typical day for NWAC forecasters in the field along with their routine once back in the office to get the forecast to the public.
Zach McCarthy moved back to Maine from Boston and found purpose in sharing his love of ski touring with others.
‘The Avalanche Hunter’
This adventure vignette takes a behind-the-scenes look into the world of avalanche control and avalanche professionals. The story follows Roz Reynolds, an “avalanche hunter” and outdoors trailblazer in her own right.
‘Tension’
An immersive deep powder experience featuring the Utah-based WNDR Alpine team storm skiing for two-and-a-half minutes.
‘Stepping Out: An Alaskan Expedition’
Three women set out to ski in the Alaska range for their first time. Serving as their own guides, they were excited to arrive on the glacier and were quickly humbled by the complex structure of the terrain.
In a new setting, they reimagine what success looks like beyond the familiar expectations of adventure athletes. Their mission: thrive in new roles and progress as a team to test their limits as skiers and leaders.
‘Next Stop Sneg’
After receiving a suspicious message on his computer screen, Sven Rauber goes on a hallucinating ski trip into a pillow-filled forest in the middle of nowhere. He finds himself in a camp alongside a beautiful river between hills which hold some of the best snow and skiing terrain in the world.
A raffle with a variety of prizes will be held during the festival.
Festival-goers will also have the option of purchasing dinner and beverages from the onsite White Grass Café during the event.
The White Grass Ski Touring Center is located at 643 Weiss Knob Ski Road in Davis, Tucker County.