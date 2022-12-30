“Bigs” in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Tri-State are volunteer mentors ages 18 and older from every walk of life.
According to the BBBSTS website, “Big” volunteers require no special skills or background — merely a willingness to work with “Littles” and provide a positive impact on their lives. “Big” and “Little” teams are interviewed and matched by their personalities, interests and other criteria.
With parental and school permission and endorsement, high school juniors and seniors are also able to volunteer as “Bigs” for the program.
Like their “Big” counterparts, “Littles” come from all walks of life and possess a wide array of interests.
The BBBSTS offers three sets of program options for its “Bigs”:
Community-Based
The Community-Based Program allows mentors the opportunity to pick up their Little Brother or Little Sister at the child’s home and spend time in the community. The time involved is three to four hours twice a month for a 12-month period. Outings can range from activities such as going for a walk, working on arts and crafts, taking a bicycle ride or watching a sporting event.
Volunteer applicants for this program should be at least 19 years old and have a valid driver’s license and a vehicle.
School-Based
The School-Based Program is mentoring that takes place at the assigned “Little”’s school. The time involved is one hour a week during the school day. “Bigs” can assist with academics, sports, crafts, reading or by eating lunch with their “Littles.”
Applicants for the School-Based Program must be at least 18 years old and have access to reliable transportation to and from the school.
School-Based Plus
The School-Based Plus Program allows matches to meet in schools and in the community. It enables “Bigs” to help their “Littles” in an academic setting but also in a social setting. Partners can work on homework, engage in academic activities or play games when meeting in school, but they can also venture into the community for activities such as going to the movies or attending a BBBSTS-sponsored event, such as the Dec. 18 Operation Santa’s Handlebars bicycle giveaway in South Charleston.
For more information about joining, volunteering or financially or otherwise supporting the tri-state program, contact Big Brothers Big Sisters Enrollment and Match Specialist Lori Conn at 304-394-4907 or lconn@bbbstristate.org or go to the agency’s website, bbbstristate.org. The agency’s Huntington offices can be reached by phone at 304-522-2191, as well.