Author Matt Browning and actress Julie McCullough are scheduled to meet, mingle and reminisce with “Golden Girls” fans from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at The Hatter’s Bookshop in Princeton.

Browning will be signing copies of his book, “The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide,” which details the thousands of pop culture references made during the show’s seven-year, 180-episode run. Meticulously researched episode by episode, “The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide” is an encyclopedia of “the who, the how, and the ha!” of thousands of topical jokes, the Charleston resident said. “From Joe Isuzu to Socrates, Alan Alda to Shinola, Martha Raye to Madge, and ‘Ishtar’ to ‘Tattletales,’ fans of ‘The Golden Girls’ will finally be saying, ‘Oh, now I get it!’,” he added.

— Staff reports

