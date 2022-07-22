Author Matt Browning and actress Julie McCullough are scheduled to meet, mingle and reminisce with “Golden Girls” fans from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at The Hatter’s Bookshop in Princeton.
Browning will be signing copies of his book, “The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide,” which details the thousands of pop culture references made during the show’s seven-year, 180-episode run. Meticulously researched episode by episode, “The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide” is an encyclopedia of “the who, the how, and the ha!” of thousands of topical jokes, the Charleston resident said. “From Joe Isuzu to Socrates, Alan Alda to Shinola, Martha Raye to Madge, and ‘Ishtar’ to ‘Tattletales,’ fans of ‘The Golden Girls’ will finally be saying, ‘Oh, now I get it!’,” he added.
McCullough is an actress, comedian and former Playboy Playmate of the Month, known for her roles on television shows and movies including “Growing Pains,” “Beverly Hills 90210,” “The Drew Carey Show” and “Sharknado.’ She appeared in the 1990 “Golden Girls” episode entitled “Mary Has a Little Lamb” as Mary, a teenage neighbor who seeks shelter with Dorothy, Blanche, Sophia and Rose after discovering that she’s pregnant.
A lifelong “Golden Girls” fan, Browning is also the creator of EmptyNestTV.com, which is devoted to the “The Golden Girls” spinoff series, “Empty Nest,” which aired from 1988 to 1995 on NBC.
“The Definitive Golden Girls Cultural Reference Guide” is Browning’s third book. His other works include the Mom’s Choice-award-winning “Chicks and the City,” a children’s picture book about urban farming, and “Bookstore Explorer: West Virginia,” a celebration of independent bookstores around the Mountain State.