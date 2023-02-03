Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

egharib

Dr. Elie Gharib, who specializes in interventional cardiology at CAMC in Charleston, says thousands of heart patients will benefit and have better outcomes from the new super-saturated oxygen therapy implemented by the health care system.

 CAMC | Courtesy photo

Cardiologists practicing at Charleston Area Medical Center are using a new therapy called super saturated oxygen (SSO2) therapy for the treatment of the most dangerous types of heart attack, more commonly known as the “widowmaker,” due to its high mortality rate.

SSO2 therapy has been shown in multiple randomized prospective clinical trials to consistently and safely reduce damage and scarring in widowmaker heart attack patients.

Stories you might like

Recommended for you