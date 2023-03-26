Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Readers of Renée Ecckles-Hardy’s children’s books not only lose themselves frequently in her stories — many find themselves (or someone very much like them) within the pages, too.

Ecckles-Hardy, who lives in Charleston with her husband of 33 years, Kevin, self-published her first children’s books, “I AM Beautifully Brown!” and “I AM Boldly Brown!” in 2020. Both books are positive affirmation journals for girls and boys of color. Since then, she has published five other books and three journals, aimed at all children but particularly those of color.

