Readers of Renée Ecckles-Hardy’s children’s books not only lose themselves frequently in her stories — many find themselves (or someone very much like them) within the pages, too.
Ecckles-Hardy, who lives in Charleston with her husband of 33 years, Kevin, self-published her first children’s books, “I AM Beautifully Brown!” and “I AM Boldly Brown!” in 2020. Both books are positive affirmation journals for girls and boys of color. Since then, she has published five other books and three journals, aimed at all children but particularly those of color.
“What resonates with me is making sure readers of color, especially children, have the opportunity to read books about themselves while providing content all children can learn from,” she said. “Brown and Black kids are the main characters in all my books; we know there’s a lack of that. It’s very important that not only brown and Black kids but also kids who have different abilities are included in books and see themselves.
“I’ve been rewarded time and time again. During vendor events, it’s been a wonderful experience for me get to see these kids express seeing themselves in my books. They look at the covers and say, ‘That’s me!’”
Several of Ecckles-Hardy’s works also have supplemental coloring/activity books.
Ecckles-Hardy’s bibliography includes adult titles as well. “I’ve written some adult inspirational journal type books. ‘A Word for Today’ is a journal that has a scripture every day and space for reflections adults can write in.”
Among her wellsprings of literary inspiration are her experiences as a school psychologist, transformation life coach and a parent of two, now grown sons, Caleb and Joshua, and grandparent of four.
“I’m a person who’s always written,” Ecckles-Hardy said. “I’ve been into writing poetry since I was young, always been an avid reader. As a baby-sitter, I read to kids and always enjoyed it. It’s always been a part of who I am.”
In the 2000s, Ecckles-Hardy took a self-paced correspondence course (“by snail mail,” she noted) from the Institute for Children’s Literature on writing for children and teenagers. She received a certificate from the institute, but becoming a published author proved a challenge and a back-burner endeavor in her daily life.
“I had some good writing assignments,” Ecckles-Hardy said, “and my professor really encouraged me to seek publication for some of them. Going through some traditional publishing channels was difficult; I never got them published. Publishers want what they want.”
She said the COVID-19 social shutdown gave her the impetus to write her first two books. “I always thought I would do this, but life happens,” she said. “You get married, have kids, have your other priorities. During the pandemic, I realized, ‘You know what? We’re empty nesters now. We work from home. There’s no reason not to finally do something with my writing.’
“I did the two affirmation journals as a start while working on a future book. I was also learning how to become a self-publisher. I joined online groups and communities that were doing it successfully already.”
Branching into self-publishing and speaking engagements
Ecckles-Hardy founded Brown Butterfly Press in 2021, to market her own books. The imprint is where she encourages and engages budding authors as a publishing consultant, helping them get their works into print and distribution.
“I’m enjoying that immensely,” she said. “Several clients have already gotten their books out there, and there are some whose books will be coming very soon. There are different publishing packages and custom packages, depending on what their needs are. A lot of people have these great ideas or written things in journals, but they don’t know what to do with them. I do — I’ve made some mistakes, wasted some money, and I can help them not do that.”
Along with vendor events, Ecckles-Hardy speaks at schools throughout the state, both in classrooms and at faculty conferences. “I’ve done everything from in person to virtual to weekend events,” she said.
In May, Ecckles-Hardy will be a featured author in a state Department of Education literacy and young writers’ program and workshop at the University of Charleston.
She also has another book that will be available shortly. “Coming soon is ‘The Perfect Mix Like Me.’ It’ll be in both boy and girl versions. It’s in the illustration process right now and should be out in the next month. It will also have a coloring and activity book.
“I’m inspired by people in my life. My son, Caleb, is African American and his wife, Haley, is Caucasian, and they have perfectly mixed little kids. It’s about them and all the wonderful things we mix to make things we like. It encourages and inspires little ones with multicultural families, and it’s really fun and positive,” Ecckles-Hardy explained.
Writing/publishing is an increasingly frenetic side gig for her; she works full time for the Westat IDEA Data Center. Ecckles-Hardy said she didn’t foresee how quickly — and successfully — her ventures would grow when she launched them three years ago.
“When I go to an event where little kids see the cover of the book and just stop and look — it’s always so amazing. It’s such a wonderful feeling to know I did that, made that kid stop in their tracks to stop and see a cover with someone like them on it.”