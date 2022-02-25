WASHINGTON — Data from the 11th annual update of The Appalachian Region: A Data Overview from the 2015–2019 American Community Survey indicate that Appalachia was improving in educational attainment, higher income and reduced poverty prior to COVID-19, yet continued to lag behind the rest of the nation in broadband access, population health and other key indicators.
Drawing from the latest American Community Survey and comparable Census Population Estimates available as of 2019, the report, also known as “The Chartbook,” contains more than 300,000 data points on Appalachia’s regional, subregional, state and county levels with comparisons to the rest of the nation. Though the Chartbook data were collected pre-COVID, the report will offer a reliable benchmark and comprehensive base of comparison when COVID-related data become available.
In years leading up to the COVID-19 crisis, the data show that Appalachia was making improvements in education, income and reduced poverty:
- Though the region’s median household income was 82.6 percent of the U.S. figure, income increased 8 percent between 2010-2014 and 2015-2019. Furthermore, it rose at least 15 percent in 59 counties scattered throughout the region.
- The share of Appalachian residents in poverty fell two percentage points between 2010-2014 and 2015-2019.
- The population in Southern Appalachia grew by 7.6 percent, surpassing the national average for population growth at 6.1 percent.
- Educational attainment among Appalachia’s working-age adults improved since 2010-2014, with a rising share of residents earning a bachelor’s degree or more. Additionally, Appalachia continues to surpass national averages for attainment of associate’s degrees.
“The annual data shared in The Chartbook play an important role in helping policymakers and other ARC partners make informed and effective development decisions to transform the economic health of Appalachia,” said Appalachian Regional Commission Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin.
Despite positive trends, several data points revealed vulnerabilities that were likely exacerbated by COVID-19:
- The Appalachian Region trends older than the nation as a whole, with persons ages 65 and over exceeding 20 percent in 236 Appalachian counties. Additionally, the percentage of Appalachians ages 65 and over with a disability is more than three percentage points higher than the national rate.
- The percentage of working-age adults with a bachelor’s degree was 15.2 percent in Central Appalachia and 17.6 percent in rural Appalachian counties, compared to 33.5 percent for the entire U.S.
- Though regional poverty rates have declined overall, rates have stayed the same or increased in 95 counties.
- In 2015-2019, 78 percent of Appalachian households had a broadband Internet subscription compared to 83 percent nationally. In 18 counties, subscriptions were less than 60 percent. This gap in access, even within the region itself, certainly had an impact on residents trying to access remote work, online learning, telehealth and more.
“The Chartbook provides key data that will help chart the course for the Appalachian Region moving forward as we head towards pandemic recovery and addressing the barriers in the communities of the region,” said Virginia Governor and ARC States’ Co-Chair Ralph Northam.
Broadband and other challenges
Appalachia’s rural areas are not only more vulnerable than urban areas, but the Region’s 107 rural counties also find themselves more uniquely challenged compared to 840 similarly designated rural counties in the rest of the country.
- 80.5 percent of households in rural Appalachia have access to one or more computer devices (including a smartphone and tablet), compared to 85.5 percent of non-Appalachian rural households.
- Additionally, only 70.7 percent of rural Appalachian households have an internet subscription, compared to 75.3 non-Appalachian rural households.
- The number of working-age (ages 25 to 64) adults in rural Appalachia with a Bachelor’s degree or more increased by 1.6 percentage points from 2010-2014 to 2015-2019 to reach 17.6 percent, compared to 22 percent for non-Appalachian rural individuals.
- Nearly one-quarter (22.9 percent) of working-age adults ages 35 to 64 and 42.9 percent of adults ages 65 and older have a disability in rural Appalachia, compared to 16.5 percent and 37.9 percent, respectively, in non-Appalachian rural regions.
“The data in the Chartbook underscore the uneven social and economic progress in the Appalachian Region over the last decade,” said report co-author Linda A. Jacobsen, vice president of U.S. Programs at the Population Reference Bureau. “As the region continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the challenging economic prospects for young workers without college degrees and the digital divide in rural communities will be two areas of concern for policymakers.”
The Chartbook survey was authored by the Population Reference Bureau with the Appalachian Regional Commission. The ARC is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 420 counties across the Appalachian Region.