Charlestonians got their first look Wednesday at the city’s latest entry to downtown living.
900 on Lee had its official debut, with people filling the lobby of the new WesBanco Financial Center on the first floor. Following a reception and ribbon cutting, the visitors were able to tour the 17-story, newly renovated building.
Riding the momentum for upscale downtown living that’s trending in cities across the country, 900 on Lee has 65 luxury apartments and amenities such as a club room, two fitness studios and sauna, a pet spa, conference rooms, and an common outdoors area that takes up the entire top floor of the attached parking garage. The outdoor commons includes two pergolas, fire pits, grilling stations, a sun deck and splash pad, a dog park, and a community herb garden.
The newly renovated 900 on Lee building is seen from the sixth-floor rooftop outdoor commons area that overlooks Hale Street, Dickinson Street and Lee Street. The facility offers luxury apartments for lease.
The newly renovated 900 on Lee building is seen from the sixth-floor rooftop outdoor commons area that overlooks Hale Street, Dickinson Street and Lee Street. The facility offers luxury apartments for lease.
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin attended the open house and had ebullient praise for the facility. “We went through it a couple weeks ago,” she said. “Our mouths were open the whole time. It’s beautiful, it’s convenient, and it’s the way people want to live right now. This is happening all across the country. This type of development and forward thinking is a visionary opportunity for people who want to live and work downtown.”
The glass and metal high-rise was completed in 1968 and is the sixth-highest building in Charleston. Then known as Commerce Square, it later became Huntington Square when The National Bank of Commerce became Huntington Banks. Left vacant in 2020, it was purchased in 2021 by Allen Bell, owner of AB Contracting. His firm handled the renovation.
“We gutted every floor down to the concrete,” said Brian Wadsworth, chief operating officer for AB Contracting. “We started tearing down the building in June ‘21. We took on a fast timeline to accomplish our goal. That’s how this company does things. Once we get started we like to keep going until we finish and it’s done right.”
AB Contracting has completed projects across the state, including Morgantown, Wheeling and Lewisburg. The company also has several projects in Columbus, Ohio.
“We’ve had a lot of conversations with the city of Charleston, and they’ve been preaching to everyone who will listen that there’s a large demand for downtown living opportunities,” Wadsworth said. “When this building became vacant at the end of 2020, we are grateful that Mr. Bell had a vision for the way we could transform this building into residential. We are also proud to have WesBanco on our first and second floors as our foundation, giving them the opportunity to show that name off on the top of this building.”
WesBanco president Todd Clossin said his Wheeling-based company wanted a bigger presence in Charleston. “We’ve been in the Charleston area for more than a decade. Charleston’s the state capital, and it’s important to us. We wanted people to know we are here,” Clossin said.
The new WesBanco financial center occupies the first two floors and offers all the bank’s services. “We saw this as an opportunity to reposition ourselves, and also be a part of something much bigger. When I drive down the highway, on my way down south and back north, I wanted to see us as part of the skyline,” he said.
900 on Lee offers apartments that range from 910 square feet for a one-bedroom, one-bath space, to 1,307 square feet for two bedrooms and two baths. Pricing on leases range from $2,300 to $3,330. Furnished options are also available.
“That’s an all-inclusive price,” Wadsworth said. “You’re not only paying your rent, you’re paying your utilities — your electricity, cable and internet, water, sewer, trash pickup, plus access to all the amenities in the building, as well as the parking garage.”
He added that the demographic for the housing ranges from young professionals to empty nesters — people who like to be on the move and congregate with other people. “It’s more of an individual’s or empty nesters’ lifestyle.”
As an example, he mentions the club room. “It’s open all day and has multiple flat-screen TVs, a bar and several sitting areas. Just a place to congregate — like the downstairs in your home. A place to go to watch the game or hang out with friends. The term people like to use is to go ‘be alone with everybody.’”
The appeal of downtown living also encompasses a “lock and leave” desire, where people can leave their apartment and be a short walk away from restaurants, breweries, theaters, and art galleries. Although smaller than other cities where this is trending, downtown Charleston has these amenities, along with the Clay Center, Appalachian Power Park and Kanawha Boulevard. Young professionals also like to be able to walk or bike to work.
“Right now, we’re a little over half full. We’ve rented everything that’s available. We’re completing the rest of those units as we speak. We hope to be completely leased up by the end of November,” Wadsworth said.
He said AB Contracting has plans for more projects in the area. “We’re looking at other places downtown that might fit our needs. We also have some hopeful plans for Teays Valley in the future.”