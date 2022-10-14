Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Charlestonians got their first look Wednesday at the city’s latest entry to downtown living.

900 on Lee had its official debut, with people filling the lobby of the new WesBanco Financial Center on the first floor. Following a reception and ribbon cutting, the visitors were able to tour the 17-story, newly renovated building.

Robert Saunders can be reached at bsaunders@hdmediallc.com.

