A driver is badly injured in a traffic accident. An addict suffers a drug overdose. After dinner, a man is hit with a sharp chest pain that radiates down his arm. “You’re having a heart attack!” his wife screams.
In each instance, an ambulance is called. But what if there’s no ambulance available to answer that call?
There’s a nationwide shortage of certified emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics. And it’s a shortage that has hit West Virginia especially hard.
“I think Emergency Medical Services is broken right now,” warns Gordon Merry, executive director of Cabell County Emergency Services (EMS).
“I’ve been working in EMS for nearly 50 years and have never seen staff shortages like what we’re currently experiencing,” Merry said. “Currently, we’re sometimes forced to leave one or more of our ambulances parked because there are simply no EMTs or paramedics available to staff them.
“And we’re by no means unique. Other West Virginia counties also report they are finding it increasingly difficult to recruit – and keep – EMTs and paramedics.”
EMTs vs. paramedics
When someone calls 911 for an ambulance, emergency medical technicians (EMTs) and paramedics rush to the scene. While it appears the two handle the same job duties, they are actually quite different.
What sets the two apart is their level of education and the procedures they are certified to perform. EMTs can handle most of the basic health procedures like performing CPR and using oxygen on a patient, while paramedics generally perform more complex procedures like inserting IV lines, administering drugs and more.
EMTs need have only a high school degree or GED, but must complete a training program of at least 150 hours. In contrast, paramedics are required to undergo the training for basic and advanced EMTs and then go on to complete between 1,000 and 2,000 hours of additional training, generally offered at a community college. Paramedics often work as EMTs before completing their paramedic training.
Applicants needed
When he first became involved with EMS in the early 1970s, Merry recalled, EMS training classes often attracted hundreds of applicants jockeying for 25 open positions. Today’s classes attract only a handful of applicants.
“Personnel shortages aren’t a problem just with EMS,” he said. “Health care across the board has similar shortages. The difference is EMS has become the red-headed stepchild. We’ve been forgotten. Hospitals have gotten a great deal of support. We did get some help from the 2020 Cares Act. But once it ended, we in EMS have gotten nothing. Our staff is worn-out and short-handed.”
West Virginia’s EMS agencies desperately need some financial support, either from the state or federal governments or both, Murray said.
Right now, Cabell EMS is down 10 employees, from 160 to 150. That may not sound like a lot. But it means the agency is short five working ambulances because it takes two employees to staff each ambulance.
“I just can’t get the people,” Merry said. “I’ve tried advertising on TV. I don’t know what else to do. The good news is tonight (Jan. 10) we’re starting an EMT training class. We have 25 students signed up for the three-month class, so I’m praying we will get people out of it.”
Pandemic takes toll
After 18 months, the COVID-19 pandemic has rendered the state’s EMS agencies a telling blow.
The spread of the virus, the frequency of calls, worry about potential infection and the safeguards that emergency workers must take to protect themselves have created additional stress that has caused many to leave the field. Their departure has then increased the need for those who remain to work overtime, pushing even more to leave the field.
“One day recently,” Merry said, “we had eight people out because of COVID, either with it or quarantined. That doesn’t sound like a lot, but eight people equates to four ambulances.”
In October 2021, a Cabell EMT – a wife and mother of two children – was claimed by COVID-19. “She was loved by everyone,” Merry said. “She did an excellent job.”
More funding needed
Cabell EMS operates its ambulances from eight stations – three in Huntington and the others located around the county. The newest of the eight is a $1.5 million facility opened in Barboursville in 2013. It’s named for Merry, who has spent nearly 50 years with Cabell EMS.
Ambulance agencies in other nearby counties — Mason, Putnam, Lincoln and Wayne in West Virginia and Lawrence County in Ohio — often depend on Cabell County EMS for mutual aid. “Now,” said Merry, “we’re sometimes forced to turn down their calls for assistance. We just have to tell them we’re sorry but we just don’t have an ambulance we can send them.
“Another problem we’re dealing with is the frequent wait time at the hospitals. When we transport someone to the hospital, we sometimes find we are forced to wait as much as three and a half hours to get the patient a bed in the emergency room. That ambulance is out of service that whole time.”
“EMS is broken right now,” Merry said. “I’m not sure what the solution is. I don’t have an answer. I wish I did. Ambulance agencies across the state are begging for people. Sadly, there’s no quick fix.”
Directors of other ambulance agencies across the state echo Gordon Merry’s comments.
Jody Ratliff, director of the Roane County Emergency Squad, reported his agency is currently short two EMTs. “There are five people in a paramedic class that will finish this coming summer. We’re hoping to get some of them when they finish up.”
“The federal government does a great job of trying to distribute cash to everyone who needs it – except EMS,” said Ratliff. “Last year, when everything was going so badly, we were able to take advantage of the CARES Act. It helped tremendously. But it expired.”
Roane County residents voted to maintain their EMS levy last year. Ratliff said he appreciated that local support, but says state aid is badly needed. “The citizens of Roane County have really stepped up to help,” he said. “Now the state must step in and help. If they don’t, it will be a disastrous problem for the state’s EMS units.”
Roger Bryant, director of the Logan County Office of Emergency Management, reported his county is short six paramedics and three EMTs. But he’s hopeful a newly completed training class will help fill at least some of those vacancies.
“It’s time to take a look at the complete health care system, not just nurses,” Bryant said. “They’ve helped out the nurses. Now it’s time to help EMS.”
“I guess this is my lucky day,” Bryan Justice, executive director of the Boone County EMS, commented when he returned this reporter’s phone call. “As of five minutes ago, I filled my last vacancy.”
“We have got to come up with a fix to EMS funding,” Justice said. “If we don’t, in a few years there may not be EMS agencies in some counties. If there is any essential service needed in our rural counties, it is EMS. We are the only health care that some of these people see.”