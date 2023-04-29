Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A former Kanawha County resident and current practicing attorney and award-winning author is on the cusp of having his first novel published, a self-described (and subtitled) “mountaineer mystery” entitled “The Moonshine Messiah.”

“The Moonshine Messiah” is set in a greatly fictionalized version of the southern West Virginia coalfields, Johnson said, and features Sheriff Mary Beth Cain, who has appeared in some of his previous short stories, as its protagonist. According to Johnson, the sheriff has a tough job, “especially since the local crime syndicate she keeps bumping up against is run by her very own mother, Mamie. It’s an association that, along with Mary Beth’s head-busting ways, has her staring down a corruption investigation when her crazy brother, Sawyer, and his commando buddies decide to blow up a federal courthouse. Once that happens, not only is Mary Beth in the government’s crosshairs, she’s also the only thing standing between her brother’s booming militia movement and a bloody, Waco-style showdown with the Feds.”

