Durham, North Carolina attorney, Cross Lanes native and West Virginia University graduate Russell W. Johnson’s first published novel is set in a fictionalized version of Southern West Virginia’s coalfields, dealing with contemporary cultural and economic issues.
A former Kanawha County resident and current practicing attorney and award-winning author is on the cusp of having his first novel published, a self-described (and subtitled) “mountaineer mystery” entitled “The Moonshine Messiah.”
“The Moonshine Messiah” is set in a greatly fictionalized version of the southern West Virginia coalfields, Johnson said, and features Sheriff Mary Beth Cain, who has appeared in some of his previous short stories, as its protagonist. According to Johnson, the sheriff has a tough job, “especially since the local crime syndicate she keeps bumping up against is run by her very own mother, Mamie. It’s an association that, along with Mary Beth’s head-busting ways, has her staring down a corruption investigation when her crazy brother, Sawyer, and his commando buddies decide to blow up a federal courthouse. Once that happens, not only is Mary Beth in the government’s crosshairs, she’s also the only thing standing between her brother’s booming militia movement and a bloody, Waco-style showdown with the Feds.”
Johnson delved extensively into his own Mountain State roots, his imagination and his admiration for crime and suspense fiction novelist Elmore Leonard’s works to fuel the “Moonshine Messiah” setting, plot and narrative.
“There’s no better setting for a story than West Virginia. The natural and man-made contours of the road, hills, [and] abandoned mine shafts to regal, five-star resorts are all so evident that just about any element of the state — be it the land or the people and what they do to respect the past and survive the future — are their own characters in any story. There’s no bit part for West Virginia in any story our great state graces,” he wrote on his website.
Johnson elaborated during an April 5 telephone interview, saying, “I grew up in Cross Lanes. When I was 8, my family moved to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, but I always felt I was more from West Virginia than Pennsylvania when I moved there. It’s a big part of my identity. All of my family is from Southern West Virginia. Both of my parents are from McDowell County; they grew up in War. I grew up with stories about coal towns. A coal town was a mythical place to me. My wife and a lot of her family grew up in Mercer County, so [the setting] was kind of different counties, one with coal country next to it.
“The novel is loosely based on those places but more on how they existed in my imagination. I’ve always admired Elmore Leonard. I wrote a short story with a female version of his Raylan Givens character and I put her in this mythical coal country of mine. I added to the novel a culture war, stuff that’s going on now with divisions across families. In this book, Mary Beth is in the middle of these massive, converging forces. Her brother is a conspiracy theorist, a militia member type of guru. There’s also the trigger-happy government that’s willing to write off these people. Mary Beth cares about people; she’s not really political. She just wants to protect the people she loves. That’s kind of where the ideas for the novel coalesced.”
Peer reviews have been favorable and praise laden for his inaugural novel so far. Craig Johnson, the bestselling author of the “Walt Longmire” series, said “The Moonshine Messiah” is “like the illegitimate child of ‘Justified’ and ‘Sons of Anarchy’” and Johnson’s writing “leaps off the page with a rarefied air of gritty, hillbilly realism.” Author and Derringer Award finalist Eryk Pruitt compared Johnson’s writing style to works by Carl Hiassan and, yes, Elmore Leonard. Short story writer C.W. Blackwell says the novel “shines as a portrait of rural America striving for hope and relevance in a changing world.” “’The Moonshine Messiah’ is crazier than a Saturday night at Waffle House, spicier than Nashville Hot Chicken, and as surprising as snow in Savannah,” “A Therapeutic Death” author J.B. Stevens declared.
Shotgun Honey, a West Virginia-based company specializing in indie crime fiction, is publishing the 310-page “The Moonshine Messiah.” Johnson said he passed on offers from several other interested publishers because he “felt strongly that Shotgun Honey was the perfect home for Mary Beth.”
“The Moonshine Messiah” is available for pre-order at www.shotgunhoney.com. It will be released in paperback, for $15.95, and e-book formats on May 26.
Johnson is a Durham, North Carolina, attorney who started writing crime fiction as an escape from billable hours and other demanding components of the legal profession.
“I pretty much always knew I wanted to be a writer; when I went to WVU, I had a double major of English and history and minored in creative writing. But I knew I didn’t want to be a starving writer, so I went to law school,” he said.
“I completely back-burnered the writing thing for a decade and a half of so,” the 46-year-old added. “When my son was born, he had some serious health issues, and life seemed like it was just getting shorter to me. When my wife was pregnant with our second child, I started to fear that if I didn’t write a book before she was born, I wouldn’t do it.
“So I hunkered down and started getting up at 4:30 in the morning and banging out 4,000 words a day. Being a corporate lawyer — which I was at that time — is a stressful career. I was dealing with high-dollar and high-stress cases and a lot of different personalities in that environment. There was a real need for escapism. I think a lot of writers write as a form of escapism,” Johnson said.
His debut story, “Chung Ling Soo’s Greatest Trick,” was published by Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine in January 2015, capturing the Edgar Awards’ Robert L. Fish Memorial prize for best short story by a new author in 2016. Johnson’s “True Crime,” a fictional retrospective on an honor killing in the West Virginia coal fields, won the Pearl S. Buck Award for Writing for Social Change.
He has published in a number of outlets and been a finalist or nominee for the Pushcart Prize, Claymore Award and Screencraft’s Cinematic Novel Competition. “The Moonshine Messiah” won first prize for book-length fiction at the West Virginia Writers Annual Writing Competition in 2022.