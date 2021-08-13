I don’t recall exactly when my daughter became so enthralled with wolves, but I’m sure she picked up on my love for them.
Wolves are domesticated dogs’ wilder cousins. There’s just something about their free spirit that captures an era when the country was mostly uncharted wilderness. And who could not be moved by that beautiful, mournful howl?
What I do recall is the pivotal moment they made an impact on her life. It was during a visit to Yellowstone National Park. One evening in the Hayden Valley, we stopped at a roadside turnout overlooking a grazing herd of elk in the distance.
Dhania quickly made friends with someone who had a spotting scope, and we all took turns peering through the magnifier. There, in the shadowy tree line at the edge of the field, lurked two wolves, quietly stalking the herd. Soon they gave chase, singled out an elk calf and brought it down, eliciting gasps and cheers from bystanders.
Although we felt bad for the elk, we both understood how the circle of life works. And we also realized it was a privilege to witness this aspect of nature in its rawest form.
As night fell and we reluctantly climbed into the car to drive back to our hotel, D breathlessly exclaimed, “That was even better than Disney World!” Which, coming from a 9-year-old, is the ultimate compliment.
After that, wolves became a regular part of our lives, even if primarily on nature shows and DVDs or in the books we read. But a couple years later we got to experience them up close at Wolf Creek Habitat in Indiana. The habitat allows visitors to interact with wolfdog hybrids in one of its enclosures, and we spent half an hour playing with, petting and getting slobbered on by the tame, friendly pack. I’d promised D we’d return for another visit, but, sadly, it just never fit into our plans.
Fast forward to last spring, when Dhania was enrolled in the veterinary technology program at Mountwest Community and Technical College in Huntington. The course required that students volunteer at an animal care facility.
A quick Google search for animal rescues led D to Southern Ohio Wolf Sanctuary just across the river, and she spent the next few weeks volunteering at the facility. The sanctuary typically holds about two dozen wolfdog hybrids, most of whom were relinquished by owners who had gotten in over their head, she explained.
“Everyone is like ‘Wow, I want my own wolf!’ And they keep it in an apartment or house and they realize that it’s not like your average house dog and they can’t take care of the animal,” Dhania said. “They need a lot of space. They have different mechanisms of life than regular dogs, and people end up taking them to the sanctuary or dropping them at the animal shelter when they can’t give them what they need.”
Some of the wolfdogs are adopted out, while others remain at the sanctuary due to aggressiveness, age or health issues. Each potential adopter is carefully screened to assure they will be able to give proper care to the animal.
D’s job consisted primarily of cleaning the cages (the wolves have large enclosures to give them plenty or room to move about) and assisting with feeding, which can be a job all on its own. How much food do 20-plus large wolves eat? They go through two, 50-pound bags of dog food per feeding, but that’s not all. Their diet also is supplemented with raw meat — big, juicy chunks of chicken, beef or venison to snack on.
Twenty volunteer hours turned into a lifetime of memories for Dhania. Her favorite part of the experience was getting to know the wolves and their individual personalities.
Like Warlock, for example. He arrived at the sanctuary scared and emaciated, but with a few weeks of tender loving care, eventually blossomed into a handsome, affectionate boy.
For more information about the Southern Ohio Wolf Sanctuary in Chesapeake, Ohio, visit southernohiowolfsanctuary.com.