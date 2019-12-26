Andrea Bond: Make a resolution to experience the best of West Virginia

A new year is about to arrive and, if you’re like many people, you’ve made resolutions you will soon grow tired of and give up on. So why not make resolutions that you’ll enjoy fulfilling?
All too often I hear people say, “There’s nothing to do around here!” But there’s plenty to do in West Virginia if you look for it. Here are some ideas you might enjoy checking off your bucket list in 2020:
Explore history
Take a driving tour of the Hatfield & McCoy feud sites in southern West Virginia. Discover Colonial history along the Washington Heritage Trail that winds through three counties in the Eastern Panhandle. Or trace West Virginia’s history from prehistoric to modern times on a multiroom show path at the West Virginia State Museum at the State Capitol Complex.
Hit the slopes
Don’t let the cold weather keep you inside! Canaan Valley Resort, Snowshoe Mountain and Winterplace ski resorts have all you need for an exciting day of skiing or snowboarding. If you’re not brave enough for skis, try out their tubing parks, or head to Blackwater Falls State Park to experience the longest sled run in the east.
Attend a festival
West Virginia hosts a variety of unique festivals throughout the year. Check out the two-week-long celebration of the arts at FestivALL in Charleston. There are festivals that celebrate famous monsters (the Mothman Festival in Point Pleasant), others that celebrate iconic West Virginia foods (Richwood’s Feast of the Ramson) and still others that mark the only day of the year it’s legal to parachute off a bridge (Bridge Day in Fayetteville).
Play in the water
If you’ve never been whitewater rafting, what are you waiting for? If you’re not ready for the big rapids of the Lower New and Gauley, you can always start out with a milder trip on the Upper New or the Shenandoah River. Or paddle one of West Virginia’s water trails. Outfitters provide shuttle services and canoe and kayak rentals on many water trails, including the Cheat and Coal rivers.
Read a book by a West Virginia author
The Mountain State has produced many talented writers in a variety of genres, from Davis Grubb’s classic novel, “Night of the Hunter,” to “Thunder in the Mountains,” Lon Savage’s gripping account of the West Virginia Mine War. Shop local authors at independent bookstores or visit your local library and ask for a recommendation.
Listen to some live music
If you’ve never attended a “Mountain Stage” show, you don’t know what you’re missing. The acclaimed NPR radio show is based out of Charleston but occasionally travels to Morgantown or other venues. Visit some of the venues along the Mountain Music Trail that runs through eastern West Virginia, or take in one of the many free outdoor summer concerts held in cities from Huntington to Wheeling.
Take a hike
The best thing about hiking is you can do it all year long as long as you’re dressed for the elements. Start the new year off right with a guided First Day Hike offered at state parks and forests throughout West Virginia. Of course, hiking trails and beautiful scenery are plentiful in the New River Gorge and the Monongahela National Forest, but don’t forget about trails in city and county parks, too.
Enjoy a theater production
You don’t have to hit Broadway for your theater fix when there’s a wealth of talent right here in the Mountain State. For decades, local groups like the Charleston Light Opera Guild and Theatre West Virginia have been enriching the state’s theater scene with their musicals and plays. At Shepherd University, the annual Contemporary American Theater Festival is recognized as one of the top theater festivals in the world.
Step off the beaten path
Visit a place you’ve never been; some small towns offer big surprises. Harrisville is home America’s oldest five and dime store. The lion statues dotting the landscape in Alderson memorialize a real African lion that once roamed its streets. The tiny town of Bramwell once boasted more millionaires per capita than anywhere else in the United States. (The historic coal baron mansions are open for tours twice a year.)
Learn how something is made
Homer Laughlin China Company in Newell offers tours of the factory where its world-famous Fiestaware is made. Blenko Glass Company in Milton not only offers tours, it hosts glassblowing workshops for visitors to make their own souvenirs. In Malden, J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works demonstrates how brine is mined from deep within the earth, then dried and cured to make salt.
That’s just a few ideas to get you started. For more trip-planning ideas, visit wvtourism.com, wvstateparks.com or charlestonwv.com.