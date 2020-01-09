Andrea Thaxton Arbogast: 'We are one'

Andrea Thaxton Arbogast works as the Executive Manager with YWCA Charleston, where she provides extensive support to the CEO, Board of Directors and many committees. She is a liaison between the for-profit and nonprofit sectors where she works to promote opportunities for young professionals to become engaged in their communities via volunteerism and nonprofit board participation. She created and now chairs the Young Women’s Advisory Group and its mentoring program for high school girls, YWCA Girl Talk. She serves on the Executive Committee for the YWCA World Service Council which is the fundraising arm of the YWCA USA focused on fundraising for the World YWCA and its 122 country affiliates.