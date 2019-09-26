Charles Minsker: Bluestone Dam work edges closer to completion

Bluestone Dam has been the subject of important modifications to continue to provide flood risk reduction throughout the New and Kanawha river valleys, including the state capitol of Charleston.
Located on the scenic New River in southern West Virginia, the dam is a massive concrete structure built in the 1940s to reduce flood risks across the state. It has enjoyed a long history of success, preventing more than $6 billion in flood damages during its lifetime. But in the 1990s, modern engineering standards and forecast techniques indicated that the dam required modifications for the possibility of extreme storms.
For 20 years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has worked to bring the dam up to modern safety standards as part of its Dam Safety Assurance project.
That has been accomplished through multiple phases of work, including building a massive concrete thrust block to strengthen the dam, and stabilizing the dam with a unique system of more than 500 rock anchors that are directionally drilled deep into the bedrock.
In addition, a new auxiliary spillway was built to reduce the probability of the dam ever being overtopped, which could cause a failure and send catastrophic waves of water downstream.
With these important upgrades accomplished, work has begun on the final phase at Bluestone, which involves redesigning and strengthening the primary stilling basin, where the energy of water discharged from the dam is calmed before entering the New River.
This final phase of work includes paving exposed rock with several feet of reinforced and anchored concrete, as well as installing state-of-the-art large concrete baffles that can remove the energy from extreme storm waters — which could reach nearly four times the volume of water Niagara Falls passes every second — before the flow continues downstream.
Studies have shown that an intense storm might actually wash away currently exposed rock in that basin, undermining the dam’s foundation and potentially causing a failure with devastating consequences.
Huntington District Commander Jason Evers said, “To keep that from happening, we’re going to use concrete to ‘armor’ the stilling basin. But the dam has to keep water moving while that’s happening, so we’re putting coffer dams in the middle of the basin — that way we can de-water half of the basin and do the work while the other half continues to keep the river flowing.”
The work was made possible in 2018 after Congress passed the Bipartisan Budget Act, which appropriated $17 billion to the U.S Army Corps of Engineers for infrastructure projects. That included all the funds required for the Huntington District to complete this phase of work.
The district was challenged to take this unprecedented opportunity to “move dirt” and make sure projects like this one were implemented quickly.
Senior project manager Aaron Smith said, “The team at Bluestone Dam took that challenge to heart and advanced the start of the primary spillway work by over four years. In the past year alone, the Corps has awarded five contracts to start this work. We can see significant progress already, as installation is underway of a $22 million temporary coffer dam by Brayman Construction. The goal is to have this coffer dam in place so we’re ready to begin the stilling basin modifications next year.”
The coffer dam will form a temporary wall that will divide the basin. One side will continue normal water flow, while the other side is lined with concrete and larger concrete baffles. Once one side is finished (including the installation of a permanent dividing wall, allowing easy de-watering of the area for future inspections), the process will be reversed.
Today the dam continues doing the job it has done so well for the past 70 years — protecting the residents who live downriver from its towering walls. This final modification will ensure Bluestone will be ready for any future extreme weather that may occur.