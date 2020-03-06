Dave Lavender: Apprenticeship in Motion brings apprenticeships 2.0 to the Mountain State

While more than half of Germany’s students are actively involved in an apprenticeship, the practice has been virtually unknown by U.S. students in recent decades. But the time-tested career training is making a comeback.
There are over 1,000 occupations that can be officially registered as an apprenticeship by the United States Department of Labor. Nearly every skilled occupation imaginable is covered, from brewers, boiler makers and bison herd managers to candy makers, actors, sound mixers, cheese makers, butchers and bakers. Sorry to extinguish your career flame, but candlestick makers are not on the list.
In spite of that fact, apprenticeships are a red-hot topic for growth in the United States for good reason. American companies need good, skilled labor now. Actually, yesterday. And the need is growing daily.
Statistics show 40% of the American workforce will retire in the next 10 years. This will create what many states’ officials are calling a “Silver Tsunami,” overwhelming — and possibly sinking — businesses and industries that have not invested in recruiting, training and upskilling the next generation of skilled labor in an ever-changing and increasingly technical and automated workplace.
Apprenticeships in the United States have a rich history and are a proven talent pipeline within the trades and skilled craft careers, such as electricians, welders, pipefitters and HVAC technicians. But the numbers and scope of apprenticeships must grow, and they are.
Supported vigorously by both the Obama and Trump administrations, apprenticeships have grown exponentially in recent years. Employers have hired more than 705,000 apprentices since 2017, up from 375,000 in 2013. With 30 million apprenticeable jobs in the United States paying $55,000 or more per year (without a bachelor’s degree) the growth in apprenticeships is expected to skyrocket.
One reason for a renewed popularity is that this is not your papaw’s apprenticeship. This is “Apprenticeship 2.0: The Next Generation” as 700 new white-collar fields have been added in recent years to the USDOL registered apprenticeship list, including information technology, financial services, health care and cyber security, according to a December 2019 article in the New York Times.
Here in West Virginia, high-tech companies such as IBM, Bombardier and Solar Holler are just a few of the companies implementing, or working to implement, federally registered apprenticeships to train the next generation of high-tech workers. And the state’s new WV Invests (two years of free community and technical college) and Learn and Earn (a pre-apprenticeship program through the CTCs) are enticing more students to consider an apprenticeable career trek.
To help guide companies and employees along the path of apprenticeship, the West Virginia Development Office and the West Virginia Community and Technical College System have secured Apprenticeship in Motion (AIM WV) grants. Here in the Workforce and Industry Training arm of the state Development Office, my new colleague, Leanne Stowers, and I are working with David Rogers and Jeff Huffman, on behalf of our staff and state, to stitch together the resources to create and maintain a healthy apprenticeship in nontraditional fields.
We’re here to accelerate the creation of apprenticeship programs by providing technical assistance, finding resources to develop curriculum and training, and perhaps most importantly, leveraging funding streams, such as The Governor’s Guaranteed Workforce Program, to help defray employer costs. Working hand-in-hand with the other state agencies, economic development authorities and the regional U.S. Department of Labor reps, we are establishing apprenticeships to foster and keep talent in companies and industries of all size in the Mountain State.
We know as West Virginians that we work better working together. We are rolling up our sleeves — planning, training and investing in the next generation of workers for a healthier and more diverse West Virginia economy.