Back before the COVID-19 pandemic was a twinkle in the world’s eye, Robert Peters, founder of Shield Task Force—a West Virginia nonprofit working to end child abuse—asked for a favor. “Please write a children’s book that teaches kids, in a non-threatening way, what ‘grooming’ is.” Grooming is the process by which a sexual predator gains the trust of a potential victim and sometimes their family.
Since I am a survivor of childhood sexual abuse and a body safety educator in West Virginia, this idea excited me, although the weight of the task felt a bit terrifying, too. I wasn’t sure where to begin. But less than a month later, I woke up with the story fully formed in my brain. The book’s premise? “Once upon a time in a small town hidden at the foot of a high mountain, there lived a young girl and a dragon who were best friends. Until they weren’t.” Within an hour, the entire tale had flowed out of me. Later that day, I sent the manuscript to Peters and he loved it. The fairy tale-like story covered all the points we had discussed.
Next the manuscript went to Jessie Haring, a talented West Virginia artist who happens to also be a licensed professional counselor. She was my first choice for illustrator, so I was thrilled when she read my story and said, “I would love to help with this project!”
When the pandemic struck, our progress on the book lagged considerably. Though I had the idea to add resources to the back of the book—discussion questions, extension activities, directions for creating a personal safety plan, and emergency phone numbers for kids to call when they are in danger or have questions—our in-person meetings stopped and Jessie’s flow of drawings slowed to a trickle.
At the time, my day job was Communications Director of Libera, a nonprofit working to empower the women and teens of West Virginia to live in freedom. Once the pandemic limited Libera’s ability to place volunteers and resources inside schools for the benefit of students, Karen Haring, Libera’s founder and executive director, came up with the idea of “LovePacks,” which are colorful sling bags filled with emotional and mental health resources for the at-risk students in the mountain state.
In fall 2021, as I tucked various books inside hundreds of LovePacks at a volunteer packing party, I had an epiphany. My children’s book, “The Brave Knight,” could be one of the resources inside the LovePacks. Haring agreed it was a great idea, especially since Libera was in the middle of an ambitious and expansive project: providing LovePacks to all 7,000 foster children in West Virginia. Providing “The Brave Knight” to foster kids would be particularly important since a John Hopkins University study found these kids are four times more likely to be sexually abused than children not in foster care situations.
To get the book produced quickly, I contacted an agent who had expressed interest in some of my book projects. Although she was enthusiastic about my ability to sell at least 7,000 books, she warned that publishing a book traditionally could take at least two years.
Since a two-year wait was out of the question, I resigned my job and formed a publishing company. Jessie, the illustrator, spent the next few weeks rapidly sketching the book’s remaining drawings. The beautiful cover art was designed by Cross Lanes native Don Patton of Don Patton Creative in Atlanta. The book was formatted, a printer was found, and on Dec. 10 my husband Tony and I drove to Ohio to pick up the first 1,000 copies of “The Brave Knight.” As I held my first book, literally “hot off the press,” I relished my sudden transition from writer to published author.
A mere two days later, dozens of Libera volunteers, including me, slid copies of the book into hundreds of LovePacks. The initial round of LovePacks were distributed to foster kids living in emergency shelters throughout the state. The remaining LovePacks will be delivered in the coming months.
Although I love all my writing projects, “The Brave Knight” may be the most important book I will ever write because the story empowers kids by teaching them to recognize “grooming,” and to use their voice when situations in their life don’t feel right. My goal now is to get the book into the hands of as many kids as possible, in West Virginia and beyond.