Every December, my husband Tony—a college football official—waits to hear if he’ll be assigned a post-season game. Over the years we’ve attended some great ones, including the Outback Bowl, the Gator Bowl, the Fiesta Bowl and the Rose Bowl.

This year’s assignment was the Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 28. We love heading to places we’ve never been. Houston’s NRG Stadium, home to the 2022 Texas Bowl, features a retractable roof, a plus if the weather takes a turn for the worse.

Diane Tarantini is a blogger and writer who lives in Morgantown.

