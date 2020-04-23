Diane Tarantini: Protecting children during the COVID-19 pandemic

Question: How are you protecting your children during the pandemic situation we’re currently experiencing?
During the pandemic, child abuse statistics have fallen in West Virginia, and no doubt in all 50 states.
You may think that’s a good thing. I did. But it’s not a good thing. Over half of all reports of child abuse are made by school staff. Are the kids currently in school? No, they are not. That’s the reason child abuse reports are down.
And guess what? The very individuals who commit the majority of the crimes against children are now more stressed and more bored than ever. During the pandemic, abusers and sexual predators could have increased access to your children either at home or online.
But don’t despair. A very fine group of nonprofits and talented individuals recently devised an excellent plan for protecting your children.
A while back, there was a popular saying: “It takes a village to raise a child.” The above-mentioned group of concerned adults (which includes me) believes “It takes a village to protect a child.”
Two groups committed to protecting your are a part of the village: SHIELD Task Force, and Libera WV.
SHIELD Task Force is a nonprofit organization working to eliminate childhood sexual abuse in West Virginia. Libera WV is a nonprofit helping the women and teens of West Virginia identify and eliminate obstacles in their lives.
People from different professions are gifting their time working in the village. These include a senior attorney at the Zero Abuse Project, a local actor, a writer/storyteller, a counselor, an expert in the area of online safety, a videographer and a creative director.
Using the talents of these individuals and others, SHIELD and Libera have uploaded a series of free videos to YouTube. You can join our village if you share the videos we created with everyone who is a child, has a child, or works with children.
“These videos are free to schools, families, churches, nonprofit organizations and the general public,” said SHIELD founder and chair Robert J. Peters. “We know many youth are in stressful or unsafe situations right now and need this information. Our goal is to get this to as many children as we possibly can.”
These videos protect children with a three-pronged approach: wellness, body safety and online safety.
The Wellness and Body Safety module teaches children valuable skills such as deep-breathing techniques, mindfulness, relaxation, naming emotions and asking for help. The body safety portion shows children how to do tasks such as make a list of five trusted adults, ask for permission in certain circumstances (i.e. accepting gifts, going places with an adult who is not family), talk about touches, the “bathing suit rule,” listen to their gut and to look for helpers.
The Online Safety module teaches children safety lessons when online. These include:
Warning signs — Determining when an online individual may possibly be dangerous.
The billboard rule — Don’t text an image you wouldn’t want to see on a billboard.
Consent — Discussing what the word “consent” means.
Internet safety rules — What are best practices when communicating with others online?
“We know these videos can and will save lives and connect students to help,” said Karen Haring, executive director of Libera. “They not only present students with calming ways to address their anxiety, they provide sound instruction on online and body safety. The videos also include tremendous resources on how to get help by text, phone or finding a safe person.”
If you’re interested in protecting your children from harm — during and after the pandemic — make sure they watch these videos. Maybe even watch the videos with your kids. That way they can ask you questions, or bring up situations they currently find themselves in.
Plus, you yourself can learn how to better protect your kids by watching these videos. I know I did.
Videos are available for two age groups — elementary school children and middle- and high-school students. The videos also feature a valuable list of resources that children (or adults) can utilize when they feel sad, mad, worried or upset.
If you’re interested in protecting children from harm, please share this with anyone who is a child, has children or interacts with kids on a regular basis. The more views these videos receive, the more we all can reduce child abuse numbers in West Virginia and beyond.
The videos are on YouTube. To watch, go to youtube.com, and in the search bar at the top of the screen search for “Shield WV” (without the quotation marks).
For more information about SHIELD and Libera, go to www.shieldwv.com and www.liberawv.com.