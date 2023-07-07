Dear West Virginia Middle Schoolers: How do I love you? Let me count the ways.
In my work as a child safety educator in the Mountain State, middle school body safety assemblies are my favorite.
Laugh or gasp, if you will, I am one of the rare humans touched on the shoulder by the Middle School Fairy. Many adults find this group a challenge to work with. Not me. When presenting to fifth through eighth graders, my ping-pong brain is actually an asset. As it bounces from topic to topic, these kids deftly track with me. Since they were born into the digital age, my constant movement and subject-switching keeps them engaged.
Who knew my focus issues—resulting from a less than ideal childhood—would someday be my superpower? Speaking on body safety, consent, and asking a safe adult for help is how I make lemonade from my childhood lemons. It’s why I wrote my children’s book, “The Brave Knight.” My goal as a child safety educator is to help as many kids as possible recognize and report sexual abuse.
This is why body safety assemblies are so important—to let young people know what isn’t okay, what isn’t normal or acceptable behavior. Parents and caregivers shape what children believe. To deceive a child, all they need to do is say, with some degree of authority: “This goes on in all homes.” Or, “All fathers teach this to their daughters.” And, “That thing we do when we’re alone—that’s love.”
If a West Virginia school does not provide a body safety assembly once a year—as mandated by Erin’s Law—our kids may never learn it is not okay for another person—adult, family member or peer—to look at, touch, photograph or video their “bathing suit body parts.” The age of consent in West Virginia is 16 years old. However, an 18-year-old is an adult, and a 16-year-old is a minor. A minor can never consent to have sex with an adult. If any adult engages them in sexual activity, in person or digitally, that person has committed a crime.
The nonprofit Shield Task Force, which focuses on child abuse prevention in our state, schedules the body safety events where I present. Shield strives to include a survivor like myself because at-risk children are often drawn to someone with their same lived experience. At most Shield assemblies, the West Virginia nonprofit Libera provides trained “Listeners” to chat with any child about any issue.
Always, before I pick up my microphone, I “work the room.” Whether I’m in Charleston, Weston or Preston County, I chat with as many kids as possible. Questions like “What do you want to be when you grow up?” usually get the students going. Let me tell you, these kids dream big. They want to be teachers, counselors and veterinarians someday.
Stories you might like
If you are a principal hoping to host a body safety assembly, I recommend allowing the presentation team to linger at your school for an hour or two after the presentation. Kids won’t always approach us immediately after the program ends. They can be worried about their peers who might be watching. When we stick around the building, though, students often seek us out. It is so important to make it possible for students to talk to us, because today’s teens and pre-teens are extremely troubled and pressured — especially the girls.
If you read an article titled “The Crisis in American Girlhood” in The Washington Post earlier this year, you know that nearly one in three high school girls said they had considered suicide. This is a 60 percent increase over the past decade.
West Virginia girls are following this national trend. According to the West Virginia Behavioral Health Statistics (2019), 32.2 percent of middle schoolers in our state “… seriously thought about killing themselves.” More than 3 percent of the girls surveyed actually attempted suicide, the report stated.
Considering that information, you can imagine the stories the Listeners and I hear after body safety events. Sometimes girls whisper they feel suicidal, or they know of a friend making plans to end their life. Some kids are being stalked digitally by adults. Lots are being cyberbullied.
Sometimes when a teen asks to talk about their struggles, they’ve done all the right things: told their caregiver the situation, talked to school staff and received appropriate accommodations, but they’re still hurting. When that’s the case, I ask them, “How else can I support you?” The answer is almost always the same. “Can you just stay here and keep talking to me?”
In that moment, they don’t see my heart do a flip inside my chest. These girls—and sometimes boys—are asking me to be the very person I needed when I was their age. “Absolutely,” I answer. “We can talk about anything you want.” n
Diane Tarantini blogs about child safety at dianetarantini.com. To schedule a body safety event for your school or organization, contact shieldwv.com.