Greetings, my fellow Best Virginians!
Diane Tarantini here. Also known as the author of the wildly popular (well, hopefully someday) children’s book, “The Brave Knight.” Since I’ve been gallivanting all over the mountain state promoting my book project, I thought you might like to keep up with my adventures.
“The Brave Knight’s” official birthday—well, the day I picked it up at the printer—was Dec. 10, 2021. That morning, my husband, Tony, and I headed north on I-79 in an Angry Orchard van on loan from our family business: Ralph’s Beer Distributor in Morgantown.
Before the official pick-up at the printer, we enjoyed lunch outside of Pittsburgh with two of Tony’s football officiating friends, the brothers Rob and John Luckland. Rob treated us to lunch, and John gifted us with two tall jars of hot peppers in oil that he “put up” himself. Tony Bear and I are now officially addicted to fried egg sandwiches on sourdough toast heaped with John’s hot peppers. I always add avocado slices to mine, but if I so much as hover a sliver over Tony’s sandwich, he glares and mutters, “Don’t even think about it.”
Later that day, when we arrived at the print shop, I stepped into the warehouse while Tony backed the van into loading position. There on a pallet were dozens of boxes stacked high with a solitary copy of my book on top. A guy with a billy-goat gruff beard pulled close on a forklift. “We thought you’d want to see your book right away,” he said.
He was not wrong. With wet eyes, I picked up my book, pausing to admire the beautiful front and back cover designed by Don Patton of Cross Lanes. Then I pressed “The Brave Knight” to my chest. Some of my friends in West Virginia Writers say it doesn’t feel any different when you go from writer to published author. I beg to differ. I felt like I’d walked – or floated – over the New River Gorge. With the writing and publishing of a children’s book, I’d crossed over a chasm.
A young woman came through the office door to greet me and tell me congratulations. Her gaze swept me from head to toe. “Did you dress to match your book?” I glanced down at my green blazer, top, pants and loafers then grinned. “Why, yes, I did.” Tony took a dozen pictures of me, my book, the boxes of books and the forklift loading the boxes into our van. He knew I’d want to plaster pictures all over social media. And I did.
I got to show off my shiny new book at a LovePack packing party two days later and then again in January. On both occasions, hundreds of copies went into LovePacks, the brain child of Karen Haring, executive director of the nonprofit Libera. LovePacks are colorful sling bags filled with mental and emotional resources for the most at-risk kids around the state: 7,000 foster children.
At the end of January, “The Brave Knight” experienced a momentous occasion. Six hundred elementary students at Bruceton School in Bruceton Mills listened to me read the story out loud in public for the first time ever. I did all the voices. I roared. And at one point, I fell to the floor in the fetal position.
Afterward, the crowd went wild. Well, they applauded enthusiastically. As the kids headed back to their classrooms, a small boy approached me shyly. I braced myself. This is often when a student will share about a situation of abuse or neglect. “Can I have a hug?” he asked. My eyes filled with tears as I stooped to oblige.
A teacher waited patiently a few feet away to ask where she could buy a copy of my book. “And by the way, you are one terrific read-aloud volunteer. Any chance you’d come out to read to my class?” I assured her it would be my pleasure.
The Bruceton middle schoolers didn’t hear “The Brave Knight” that day. Instead, since it was mid-bitter winter with a foot plus of snow on the ground, I warmed them up with tales of my sled-riding days. The way I wore two of everything—pairs of jeans and socks, sweatshirts and gloves—and the way I slid my stocking feet into plastic bags then into boots to stay warm and dry. After that I eased into my body safety spiel. And as I did, I spoke in accents, and I roared and I all but fell to the ground. Because I’ll do whatever it takes to keep kids safe.
Honestly, I’m not sure what I like best: writing words, reading words or driving all over these Best Virginia hills to do both.