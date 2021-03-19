Based on birth rates nationally, approximately 24 babies are born with Down syndrome in West Virginia each year (the most recent vital statistics from Centers for Disease Control 2017).
The Down Syndrome Network of West Virginia is a 501©(3) nonprofit serving the entire state. One of our largest outreach projects is our New Parent Packet, which provides new and expectant families with general information about Down syndrome, resources available such as WV Birth to Three, and a gift for the new baby.
We provide information and resources across the lifespan, including navigating programs available to people with Down syndrome and their families such as CDCSP (a medical card for people with disabilities who are over the income limit) and Title XIX/IDD Waiver (a Medicaid Waiver program for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities that, again, waives the income limit).
We also work with other statewide organizations such as the West Virginia Developmental Disabilities Council to share resources and education opportunities. We affiliate with national Down syndrome organizations, including the National Down Syndrome Congress and National Down Syndrome Society.
World Down Syndrome Day is celebrated annually on March 21 (3/21) to signify the three copies of the 21st chromosome. We often show our support on this day by wearing fun, mismatched socks — because chromosomes kind of look like socks, and even though the socks may look different, they both serve a purpose!