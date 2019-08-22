Energy Matters: West Virginia's energy sector changing with the times

As a young petroleum engineer in the early 1990s, the conventional outlook for American energy was bleak — we were told that the United States was running out of oil and natural gas.
A few decades later, we’ve achieved what was once perceived as the impossible.
Today, the United States is the world’s top oil and natural gas producer. Thanks to the shale revolution — and independent producers like Antero Resources — our country has transformed from a position of energy scarcity and rising prices to one of affordability and abundance.
Born to a family rooted in West Virginia’s energy industry, much has changed in the Mountain State since my grandpa took me out into the hills to check on producing wells.
Just as we have for generations, today, West Virginia leads the pack in proudly producing the clean, abundant energy that powers our world. Over the past decade, our state has experienced a significant rise in natural gas output, with 40 percent growth over each of the past four years and production reaching record levels in 2018, according to data from the Department of Environmental Protection.
Today’s modern wells, in which we combine long-established, well-understood hydraulic fracturing technology (which my grandpa had done on his own well on his farm) with horizontal drilling, allow us to capture significantly more energy from a single well than ever before.
By employing these advanced tools and techniques, Antero is drilling wells with longer horizontal laterals — averaging 12,500 feet this year — in fewer days, all of which allows us to access increased volumes of abundant natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil resources with a smaller surface footprint.
Being able to capture more energy from a single well benefits West Virginia’s economy — and our environment.
Recent job growth has come from the energy sector, an economist with West Virginia University’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research said recently. With a focus on hiring locally and working with regional contractors and vendors, Antero directly employs nearly 300 West Virginians in our regional headquarters in Bridgeport and field offices in West Union and Ellenboro, and over 3,500 contract personnel across Appalachia.
Along with the creation of good-paying jobs and the strengthening of our economy, increased energy tax revenues help fund critical local and statewide government services. Antero’s operations last year generated $123 million in state tax revenue, in addition to $521 million in royalties and bonus payments to private citizens and state government.
Since 2014, West Virginia’s oil and natural gas industry has generated nearly $1.5 billion in local property and severance tax revenue, according to West Virginia Oil and Natural Gas Association analysis.
As a native West Virginian, I’m proud to see this economic progress take place — for our communities to grow and for career opportunities to be available at home for our kids and grandkids. West Virginians, as my “Pumper grandpa” taught me, place a special value on conserving our state’s natural beauty.
Antero, our local employees and contractors share that deep and sincere respect for the land and desire to preserve it for future generations. We deploy advanced technologies to minimize emissions across operations, including a leak detection and repair program that exceeds state regulatory standards.
And we collaborate with our peers by voluntarily participating in organizations like The Environmental Partnership and ONE Future to share information and best practices to achieve meaningful progress in slashing emissions. As a result of our continued efforts, Antero’s methane leak loss rate is 0.06 percent of 2018 production — well below industry targets.
As we achieve meaningful air quality progress, Antero is also an industry leader for our water management practices. The Antero Clearwater Facility in Doddridge County is a world-class water recycling plant that allows us to treat and reuse water in our operations. This facility reduces truck traffic by 10 million miles annually and, by combining Clearwater with a freshwater pipeline network, we eliminated 790,000 water truck trips in 2018.
West Virginia’s energy sector may have changed from the days tending wells with my grandpa. But the values learned there — and shared by the salt-of-the-earth West Virginians proudly leading our incredible energy renaissance — never will.