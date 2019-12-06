Eric Douglas: Remember Pearl Harbor -- even 78 years later

Seventy-eight years ago, the United States was in denial about the war in Europe. We sent equipment and supplies but weren’t “in” the war. Our diplomats were also negotiating with the Empire of Japan after Japan’s invasion of China and they believed they were making great progress.
And then, on Dec. 7, at 7:48 a.m., Hawaii time, Japanese planes attacked the United States, bombing Pearl Harbor. More than 2,400 Americans were killed and another 1,000 were wounded. Suddenly we were in the middle of World War II.
I’ve met several men who were at Pearl Harbor over the years, but only truly knew one.
Tony Sereno was from Italy, by way of Richwood. He was serving on the USS West Virginia at Pearl Harbor when it was attacked. Tony had been below decks working on a model of the ship when the torpedoes struck. Unfortunately, he lost the model.
Tony made it off the “WeeVee” but was missing in action for 18 days. His family in Richwood learned he was still alive on Christmas morning, 1941.
Like a lot of men who served in World War II, Tony didn’t talk much about his experiences. I knew him as a quiet, gentle man who loved his family and cooking Italian food. He was proudest of his meatballs.
We typically make a big deal out of holidays that end in a five or a zero. I’m not sure why, other than it keeps it easy and we don’t have to worry about doing something too often. The 78th anniversary of Pearl Harbor doesn’t seem like it would be a notable one. We should remember it, regardless.
First, there are just a few survivors left. Last year, no survivor from the USS Arizona made the trip to Hawaii for the memorial. At the time, there were only five still living and the youngest member of that group was 96 years old. It is possible there are none left today. Only 15 Pearl Harbor survivors made the trip at all.
Second, it was just a month ago that we celebrated Veterans Day to honor those who have served. With Christmas on the way, it is important to show the men and women in uniform who are currently serving away from their families that their sacrifices won’t be forgotten when life gets too busy.
A few days ago, my wife and I saw the film “Midway.” By all accounts, it is largely historically accurate, and I learned a few things. Leaving the theater, we discussed how we are likely the last generation with even second-hand knowledge of the sacrifices that the men and women who served in World War II made to fight off fascism. It wasn’t abstract to them. They were fighting totalitarian regimes bent on remaking the world to their own twisted vision.
Speaking to a joint session of Congress, and the world, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt declared Dec. 7 as “a date which will live in infamy,” meaning that date will always be associated with a heinous and unprovoked attack.
Following the end of World War II, and Japan’s formal surrender on Sept. 2, 1945, American troops occupied the country, but most importantly helped rebuild it. Twelve years after the end of the war, the first Japanese car was sold in the United States. Forty years after the war, a Japanese automaker built a factory here.
Today, Americans and Japanese visit Pearl Harbor to remember what happened on the morning of Dec. 7, 1941. They do it to honor the men and women lost, but also so the international community does not forget what happens when authoritarian rulers take control.
Even for those of us with no direct connection to the attack on Pearl Harbor, or the opportunity to visit Hawaii, it is important to remember that and make sure we never come close to it again.