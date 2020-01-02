Ernest Blevins: Charleston's history woven in names of downtown streets

The names of Charleston, Virginia and West Virginia’s history are woven throughout downtown in the names of the streets. Most of the names are old Charleston family names, with some being named after individuals.
The exceptions are streets with geographical names. Kanawha Boulevard, designed in its current form by the Progress Works Administration in the 1930s, is named for the river. Capitol Street leads to the former site of the West Virginia Capitol building. Court Street leads to the Kanawha County Courthouse and the seat of county government. Virginia Street, at one time known as 2nd Street, is named for the state at the time Charleston was founded.
Broad Street, the only non-family, non-geography named street, was renamed in 2000 for Leon Sullivan, a Charleston-born Baptist minister, author and civil rights leader, continuing the trend of using local honorees for street naming.
Quarrier Street is likely named for the Quarrier family. Col. Alexander Quarrier was the first to arrive in Charleston. A veteran of the Revolutionary War, he was born in Philadelphia, then settled in Richmond, Virginia, before establishing Charleston in 1811.
Lee Street is named for “Lighthorse Harry” Lee, a Virginian and Revolutionary War hero. Washington Street is named for George Washington.
Benjamin Harrison Smith was born in Virginia and educated in Ohio before coming to Charleston to practice law. He served in the Virginia Senate and House of Delegates. He was appointed to the Virginia Western District U.S. District Court by Lincoln in 1861. He worked on the 1850 Virginia Constitution and 1863 West Virginia Constitution. He owned property along Smith Street.
Clendenin Street is named for Charleston founder George Clendenin. Although Clendenin was the founder, he named Charleston for his father, Charles. The Virginia Legislature approved “as a town by the name of Charleston” on Dec. 19, 1794, changing the spelling because of Charles Town in Jefferson County.
Truslow Street is likely named for Capt. William Henry Truslow, who was born in Kanawha County. He was chief clerk on several riverboats. He was involved with Ruffner & Truslow, a grocery and boat store well known to the river men. It was located at the corner of Capitol and Kanawha Streets. Their letterhead dubbed the site “Virgin Row.” John A. Truslow was the second mayor of Charleston.
Goshorn Street honors Jacob Goshorn, who was the first regularly elected mayor after the city organized in 1861. An 1850 C&O Railway survey map shows Goshorn’s Ferry on the south bank of the Kanawha, implying there was a ferry route that ended near the modern Goshorn Street.
Laidley Street in 1874 was named for the family of Alexander T. Laidley “a commissioner of chancery in Kanawha.”
Summers Street is named after the Summers family. George W. Summers came to live in Charleston with his older brother, Judge Lewis Summers. George Summers was an attorney who served in the Virginia General Assembly for 11 years before serving in the U.S. House of Representatives. He also served as a Kanawha County judge.
George Summers was part of the Washington, D.C., Peace Conference in February 1861. Opposing secession and voting against the Ordinance of Secession, he resigned from public life at the outbreak of the war. Summers County is also named in honor of George Summers.
Dr. John P. Hale operated a hotel in 1872 on the corner of Kanawha Street and his namesake, Hale Street. The hotel burned in 1885. He served on the city council and as mayor. He and a group of boosters lured the Capitol to Charleston in 1870, and built the Capitol building, which they leased to the state.
Dickinson Street is likely named for the Dickinson family. Col. John Dickinson was a veteran of the Battle of Point Pleasant and settled in the Kanawha Valley. The Dickinson family was active in the salt business, along with the Ruffner and Shrewsbury families. The Ruffner and Shrewsbury families also have namesake streets. H. Clay Dickinson served as mayor in 1871.
James C. McFarland (McFarland Street) was responsible for bringing the Bank of Virginia to Charleston, serving as branch president in 1831. He was the president of the city board of trustees, which preceded mayors. He served in the 1863 West Virginia House of Delegates. His half-brother and merchant, Henry Devol McFarland, was the first owner of the McFarland House on Kanawha Boulevard.
Dunbar Street is probably named for Judge Matthew Dunbar, the oldest living member of the Kanawha Bar when he died in 1857. He was the Virginia Commonwealth Attorney for Kanawha County and the last judge of the Circuit under the old Virginia Constitution and first under the new Virginia Constitution.
Brooks Street is believed named for another salt merchant, William Chauncey Brooks of Kanawha County, who traded as far as Louisville on his boats. A “P. Brooks” house is identified at the corner of Kanawha Boulevard and Brooks Street on the 1850 C&O Railway survey map.
Morris Street was named for the first settler in the Kanawha Valley, William Morris, who settled at Kellys Creek. He saw the county organized in 1789. When he died in 1792, his will was the first will probated in Kanawha County.
Maj. William Ashton Bradford was a Confederate officer. Born in 1830 in Virginia, he is a descendant of John Bradford, who was an uncle to Plymouth Colony Gov. William Bradford. In the post-war years, Bradford became one of the city’s leading bankers. He was a “patentee of a valuable steam gauge.” Bradford Street was the property line of his estate and the eastern city limits in 1871.
Kentucky Street, running along Ruffner Branch, was the furthest eastern north-south street by 1900. Today it is known as Greenbrier.